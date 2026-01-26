Hooks Host Job Fair Jan 28 & Jan 29

CORPUS CHRISTI - Due to weather concerns, the 2026 job fair at Whataburger Field is now Wednesday, January 28 and Thursday, January 29. Those wanting to work at the ballpark during the spring and upcoming Hooks Baseball season can attend either session, with candidates being interviewed from 3 to 7 PM from inside the CITGO Cotton Club.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to apply online prior to arriving at Whataburger Field. Click Here to access current openings.

Available 2026 gameday positions include retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, box office associate, parking and kids zone attendants, greeters and ushers, promotions, clean team members, bat boys, statisticians, and more.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, will also interview applicants.

The Hooks, Texas League Affiliate of the Houston Astros, open their 21st season of play on Thursday, April 2 at Whataburger Field as the Double-A Texas Rangers from Frisco visit for a three-game series. Season memberships are available now. Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for details.







