Springfield Cardinals Job Fair to be Held February 4

Published on January 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals job fair, originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 4 due to road conditions and poor weather. The Job Fair will take place from 4:00 - 6:30 PM in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility at Hammons Field. Parking and admission are free.

Interviews will be held during the event for the following seasonal positions with the Springfield Cardinals:

Inside Sales

Gameday Ambassadors

Field Crew

Manual Scoreboard Operators

Ushers

All applicants interested in applying for positions with the Springfield Cardinals are required to be at least 18 years old.

Delaware North SportService, the stadium's Food and Beverage company, will also be conducting interviews to fill a number of positions, including:

Bartenders

Cooks

Warehouse Porters

Stand Attendees

Stand Leaders

Suite & Catering Attendants

Utility Workers

4M Building Solutions will be conducting interviews to fill its stadium cleaning crew positions.

Job Fair attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be prepared to interview during the event. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

For any questions, call (417) 863-0395 or email us.







Texas League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.