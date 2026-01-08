St. Louis Cardinals Caravan Returns to Springfield January 16, 2026

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals and Springfield Cardinals have announced that the 2026 Cardinals Caravan will come through Springfield, MO on Friday, January 16 with an annual stop at Hammons Field. This year's guests visiting Springfield include 2025 Texas League MVP JJ Wetherholt, 2025 Texas League Champion Leonardo Bernal and current Cardinals OF Victor Scott II, RHP Kyle Leahy and UTIL José Fermín. Alumni Kerry Robinson and emcees Mike Claiborne and Ricky Horton will join the festivities. For the first time, this event is FREE to the public. Don't miss your chance to see the past, present and future of Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field!

WHAT IS CARDINALS CARAVAN?

Cardinals Caravan is an annual event where current and former St. Louis Cardinals, as well as Cardinals personnel, visit various cities throughout Cardinals Nation. It's the best way for fans outside of St. Louis to get up close and personal with their favorite players. Fans can expect the latest scoop on the upcoming season from current Cardinals players, alumni and broadcasters.

HOW MUCH IS IT TO ATTEND CARDINALS CARAVAN?

Admission for Cardinals Caravan is free for all attendees. Parking for the event is free in the Main Lot on Trafficway across from the ballpark.

WHEN AND WHERE IS CARDINALS CARAVAN?

The Cardinals Caravan will take place in Springfield, MO on Friday, January 16 in the Hammons Field training facility. Doors will open at 11:45 AM with the event scheduled to take place from 12:00 - 2:00 PM.

WHO WILL BE AT CARDINALS CARAVAN IN SPRINGFIELD?

The following current prospects and St. Louis Cardinals will be in attendance:

- JJ Wetherholt (St. Louis number one prospect, Springfield 2025)

The 2025 Texas League MVP, Wetherholt currently stands as the number one St. Louis prospect following his meteoric rise during the most recent season. The All-Star became the twelfth Springfield Cardinal all-time to be named St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Player of the Year last season after a standout 62 games in Springfield where he became the franchise's All-Time on-base percentage leader (.425).

- Leonardo Bernal (St. Louis number four prospect, Springfield 2024-2025)

2025 Texas League Champion Leonardo Bernal enjoyed a stellar season in his first full year in Springfield. Finishing with a title, the 21 year old catcher launched a career-high 13 home runs while leading the club with 70 RBI in 107 games as he cemented himself as one of the best catchers in the league.

- Victor Scott II (St. Louis 2024-present, Springfield 2023)

A Rawlings Gold Glove finalist in 2025, Victor Scott II has solidified himself as a part of the new young core for St. Louis. Scott played for Springfield in 2023, hitting .323 with 44 stolen bases while winning a Minor League Gold Glove award. He went on to make his MLB debut the following season and has now tallied nearly 200 games in the Majors over the last two seasons.

- Kyle Leahy (St. Louis 2023-present, Springfield 2019, 2021-2022)

A now mainstay of the St. Louis bullpen, Kyle Leahy is coming off a career-high 62 appearances with a career mark 3.07 ERA. The righty appeared in 53 games across three seasons with Springfield, making 36 total starts. The 28 year old from Colorado finished the 2025 season strong with scoreless outings in eight of his final eleven games.

- José Fermín (St. Louis 2023-present)

Traded to St. Louis ahead of the 2023 season, José Fermín has split time between Triple-A Memphis and the Majors since joining the organization. A 2025 International League All-Star for the Redbirds, the 26 year old Fermín has hit .305 over the past two seasons in Triple-A while launching 15 home runs and driving in 67 runs.

The following St. Louis Cardinals alumni and personnel will be in attendance:

- Kerry Robinson (St. Louis 2001-2003)

A 2024 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Robinson played three seasons with his hometown St. Louis Cardinals. With a hand in the formation of the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals, Robinson has served as a scout for the organization, tasked with finding talent to continue to invigorate the Cardinals farm system since 2010.

- Mike Claiborne (Cardinals Radio 2006-present)

With 45 years of broadcasting experience, 2021 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee Mike Claiborne has become a fixture of St. Louis Cardinals coverage. A part of the Cardinals radio broadcast on KMOX since 2006, Claiborne has seen the best of the best in St. Louis sports including seven Cardinals World Series.

- Ricky Horton (St. Louis 1984-1987, 1989-1990, Cardinals Radio 1997-present, FanDuel Sports Network)

A 2014 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Ricky Horton has been involved with Cardinals Baseball for nearly 30 years. Following seven seasons in the big leagues, the majority of which with St. Louis, Horton can be seen on the FanDuel Sports Network as an analyst for pre-game and post-game coverage of Cardinals games all summer long.

WILL AUTOGRAPHS AND MERCHANDISE BE AVAILABLE AT CARDINALS CARAVAN?

The St. Louis Cardinals implement an Autograph Ticket system at each stop of the Caravan. The first 400 kids (15 and under) through the door on the day of the event will receive a free Autograph Ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Autographs will be available for fans 15 and under first. If time remains, adults will also be permitted. Adults will receive a voucher good for a 2026 St. Louis Cardinals home game upon entry.

Coinciding with the afternoon program at Hammons Field, the Springfield Cardinals will have a Garage Sale featuring Cardinals collectibles and Team Store merchandise. St. Louis will be hosting a raffle for various Cardinals keepsakes. Raffle tickets will be available on-site for 1 for $3 or 3 for $5. Proceeds benefit the Mercy Health Foundation Springfield. Delicious ballpark food will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Following the day's program, the Caravan will continue on to Great Southern Bank Arena for an appearance at the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, where the players and alumni will sign autographs from approximately 7:00 - 8:00 PM. A ticket to the Tournament of Champions will be required to attend the evening autograph session at GSB Arena.

For any questions, call (417) 863-0395.







