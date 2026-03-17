Cards vs. Cards Frequently Asked Questions

Published on March 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy is set for 6:05 PM on Monday, March 23, 2026 when the St. Louis Cardinals face the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield, MO. Here's everything you need to know when making your way to the ballpark or tuning in to watch. When is Cards vs. Cards, presented by Mercy?

The St. Louis Cardinals vs Springfield Cardinals Exhibition Game is on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Hammons Field. Gates open at 2:30 PM. First pitch is at 6:05 PM. Where do I buy tickets for Cards vs. Cards?

The lowest priced tickets are sold at this link here. At this time, General Admission seats are being sold to everyone at $15 (+taxes and fees) while remaining seats are only available with a RED Access Membership. Find out more about the incredible value with RED Access here. Where do I park? How much is parking?

You can park at the main parking lot across Trafficway Street, right by the ballpark. Parking is $10. The parking lot will open at 1:30 PM. What time is everything happening during Cards vs. Cards?

1:30 PM - Parking Lot Opens

2:30 PM - Gates Open

2:30 PM - Springfield takes infield and batting practice

3:50 PM - St. Louis takes infield and batting practice

4:30 PM - Pre-Game performance by The Hips at the Main Gate

5:35 PM - Pre-Game Ceremonies begin

5:55 PM - National Anthem performed by Cherry & James

6:05 PM - First Pitch Which players will be in attendance for Cards vs. Cards?

Rosters for the game on March 23 are not yet available. We anticipate rosters to be made available on the day of the game. You can anticipate all your regular St. Louis Cardinals to be in attendance like Masyn Winn and Victor Scott II and a variety of former Springfield Cardinals like JJ Wetherholt and Joshua Baez. What can I bring into Hammons Field?

No bag or item larger than 5"x9" will be permitted inside the stadium unless it is a clear bag. Hard-sided coolers and glass containers are not allowed. The Cardinals will not allow any exceptions outside of the following:

Clear bags: Clear bags will be available for purchase in the Team Store pending availability. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

Diaper bag accompanying an infant

Approved medical bag

Blankets

Small personal clutch no greater than 5"x9"

One factory sealed water bottle per person

No outside food is allowed into the ballpark. Who will serve as the home team for Cards vs. Cards?

Springfield will serve as the home team with St. Louis serving as the away team. St. Louis will be in the first base dugout while Springfield will be in the third base dugout. Where can I watch/listen to the Cards vs. Cards Exhibition Game?

This game is available to view and listen in multiple ways. The game is viewable at no charge on the Bally Live app (Download on Android, Download on iPhone) or through an internet browser or through MiLB.tv with a subscription.

You can also listen to the Springfield audio feed of the game locally on Classic Rock 106.7, our website here, or through the MiLB Mobile App (Download on Android, Download on iPhone).

You can watch the game locally on TV in Springfield and in St. Louis markets through Cardinals TV (Matrix Midwest).

You can also listen to the St. Louis radio feed on 104.1 KMOX or online here.

The on-air talent for this game is as follows:

Springfield TV and St. Louis TV: Steve Granado and Ned Reynolds

Springfield Radio: Jason Schwartz

St. Louis Radio: Alex Coil and Matt Pauly I'm a RED Access Member. How can I get a physical printed ticket?

A physical ticket will not be mailed to you. If requested, your 2026 tickets along with your member card(s) will be mailed after March 23. you can also pick them up at the ticket office on March 23. You can get a printed ticket before March 23 at the Hammons Field Front Office (open M-F, 9-5).

For more information and additional questions, call (417) 863-0395.







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