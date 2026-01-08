The Chili Buns Return this Season

Published on January 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge will become the Wichita Chili Buns on Friday, April 17th and Saturday the 18th. The Chili Buns host the Springfield Cardinals at Equity Bank Park.

A midwestern/Wichita food dish is returning for a fun-filled weekend. The team took the field as a terrific comfort food: The Wichita Chili Buns in 2024 and after a year hiatus and demand will bring it back.

As part of the night the team will wear specially designed Chili Buns jerseys and hats. The game will feature chili bean-themed promotions. Of course, the team will offer the delicacy in its concessions stand pairing the cinnamon roll with a cup of chili.

The cap will be a cream-colored hat with a crimson brim and piping hot bowl of chili with the cinnamon roll topped with icing. The team's jersey is crimson red colored with Wichita Chili Buns scripted across the chest in cream with details along the side of the jersey in cream color.

The Wind Surge will also be holding a hygiene drive for Simply Hygiene. Wind Surge General Manager has put out a challenge to fans...If 1,000 hygiene items are collected, Matt Hamilton has agreed to being "beaned" by selected fans! Fans will dump a bucket of baked beans on Hamilton in a postgame celebration of our fans' generosity.

"Simply Hygiene's mission is to close the hygiene gap in south central Kansas, empowering people with essential hygiene products that promote health and hope. Government assistance doesn't cover items like body wash, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, diapers or toilet paper, which means many families go without access to basic hygiene care. Simply Hygiene currently serves over 225 schools and over 100 nonprofits locally. Every hygiene item donated enables us to serve more people in our community. Thank you for donating hygiene essentials and making someone's day a little brighter! We look forward to seeing Matt Hamilton get "beaned" from your generosity!" Commented Megan Kice, Executive Director of Simply Hygiene.

The Wind Surge have had success as the Turbo Tubs, the Tumba Vacas, The Monrovians and the Wranglers over the past few seasons and now have the appetite to dive into the food business. Over the past few years, Minor League Baseball teams have switched their team's name to a local food.

Tickets for the game will be available online at windsurge.com beginning January 21st.

Chili Buns merchandise, including adjustable hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, will also be available for sale at the Team Store and online at windsurge.com.

To keep up with all the latest updates, promotions and information, visit WindSurge.com, subscribe to the Wind Surge email newsletter, and follow the Wind Surge on Facebook, Instagram and X.







Texas League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.