Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut to Devour Chili Buns at a Wind Surge Game

Published on February 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, will be at Equity Bank Park on Friday, April 17th. As part of Chili Buns weekend, presented by Dynamo Capital, Chestnut will take part in a pregame meet and greet with fans and a chili bun eating competition.

Chestnut holds 55+ world records in competitive eating, including consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes during the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Last July he won his record 17th Hot Dog Eating Contest by consuming 70 and half hot dogs and buns in ten minutes. He is also a nine-time World Rib Eating Champion and six-time US Chicken Wing Eating Champion.

Chestnut will compete in a Chili Bun eating competition. A pair of brave fans will have the opportunity to compete against the World Champion and will have a limited time to devour as many chili buns as they can as the fans cheer on the competition.

The Wichita Chili Buns debuted at the ballpark in 2024 as a homage to the midwestern/Wichita food dish. The combination of chili and cinnamon buns will be on full display once again in 2026. The team will wear Chili Buns caps and uniforms, and the concessions stands will feature several chili bun food options and the team will have several chili themed promotions.

The Wind Surge will also be holding a week-long hygiene drive for Simply Hygiene. The Wind Surge General Manager has put out a challenge to fans...If 1,500 hygiene items are collected, Matt Hamilton has agreed to being "beaned" by selected fans! Fans will dump a bucket of baked beans on Hamilton on Saturday, April 18, in a postgame celebration of our fans' generosity.

The team will have Chili Buns merchandise on sale and special ticket plans and VIP Meet and greet information will be available soon. Tickets are currently on sale in the box office and online at windsurge.com.

The Wind Surge are one of several clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season.

The Surge open the 2026 season at Equity Bank Park on April 2nd vs the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.







