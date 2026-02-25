Drillers Announce Exciting Promotional Lineup for the 2026 Season

Published on February 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The start of the 2026 season for the Tulsa Drillers is just over a month away, and today the club announced the details of an exciting list of promotions that will highlight the schedule. The promotions for this season are headlined by 21 Fireworks Shows, including our largest show EVER in celebration of our country's 250th Birthday. The Promotion schedule will also include a number of unique giveaway items that fans of all ages are sure to love.

The Drillers will open their season with a three-game home stand beginning on Thursday, April 2 when they host the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field. Opening Night activities include a pregame parade around the warning track with youth softball and baseball teams, an Opening Night postgame Fireworks display, and 2026 schedule magnet for all fans as they exit the stadium.

Highlighting the rest of opening weekend is the first Friday Night Fireworks on April 3, and a Grand Slam Saturday giveaway, featuring a Drillers hoodie for the first 2,000 fans and Tulsa's largest Easter Egg Hunt with over 15,000 eggs on April 4.

The second home stand of the season will feature Jackie Robinson Night with a Robinson jersey giveaway on Wednesday, April 15, followed by Go Green Night and a Josue De Paula Bobblehead giveaway on Thursday, April 16. as well as a back-to-back Fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

May is the busiest month of the season at ONEOK Field with 15 home games. Headlined by Fireworks, it starts with back-to-back postgame Fireworks displays on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2. The latter also is the Drillers annual Star Wars Night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers end the month strong by playing on Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, including a huge postgame holiday Fireworks display. On Saturday, May 30, the Drillers will give away a Route 66 themed Hawaiian Shirt to celebrate 100 years of Route 66 and Tulsa's place as the capital of the Mother Road.

The always popular 918 Weekend will take place on May 16-17, with new cap and uniform designs for the 2026 season. These hidden details will soon be revealed!

May is also filled with great giveaways, including a Drillers Rope Hat giveaway on Sunday, May 3, a Drillers blue camo jersey giveaway on Thursday, May 14, and a Drillers Tote Bag giveaway on Thursday, May 28.

June will bring more fun as, on Thursday, June 11 the World Cup starts and you can score your own Drillers soccer jersey! Friday, June 12, the Drillers Take the field as "T" Town Clowns, paying homage to Tulsa's former negro league baseball team.

Other June highlights will include the 14th annual Mickey Mantle Night on Saturday, June 13. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive special commemorative rings that celebrate Mantle's iconic 643-foot Home Run, which is likely the longest recorded Home Run of All-Time. A special postgame Fireworks show will conclude that night.

The Drillers close the first half of the season at home with a stars and stripes celebration of America's 250th Birthday. On Thursday, June 25, the first 1,000 fans receive a stars and stripes jersey to wear for the historic celebration. Friday, June 26 will feature one of the biggest Fireworks shows of the season. We are flying high on Saturday, June 27, with the Stars and Stripes Drone Show! We close out the weekend with our largest Fireworks Show ever on Sunday, June 28, celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America!

We are back for the second half of the season in July. The Tulsa Noodlers return on Saturday, July 11 with a Tulsa Noodlers beach towel giveaway to the first 1,500 fans.

The Drillers wrap up July with Margaritaville Night on Thursday, July 30, and that game will include a Margaritaville jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Friday, July 31 is Christmas in July and Santa will be stopping by on his summer break!

With classes just around the corner, Saturday, August 2 is Back-to-School night with the first 1,000 kids receiving a Drillers Lunch Box.

Friday August 21 is highlighted with a Fireworks show. Saturday August 22 is the return of Oklahoma City Thunder Night, and it will include a giveaway at the gates that will be announced soon and grand Fireworks show!

We conclude the regular season during the first week of September with a packed promotional schedule for Fan Appreciation Week. On Thursday, September 3, we will honor our nation's first responders with a Drillers first responders themed jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Friday, September 4 is one of your last chances to enjoy a Drillers postgame Fireworks Show. Saturday, September 5 is the return of Harry Potter Night at ONEOK Field, featuring another Harry Potter themed giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance.

The final game of the regular season will take place on Sunday, September 6 and everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey, will be at ONEOK Field to meet and take photos with fans. The game will be followed by a Fan Appreciation Fireworks Show.

The large promotional calendar will also include a number of season-long promotions that will correspond with a day of the week. These fun offerings will include:

2 News Oklahoma $2 Tuesdays - Back again in 2026, each Tuesday game features $2 Ferguson Kia General Admission Lawn Tickets (does not include fees), as well as select $2 concession items. All seating bowl tickets are also available for just $9.18 each.

Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws - Fans can bring their dogs to the games on select Wednesday nights and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia General Admission Lawn areas or from the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. We also offer $3 White Claws for fans ages 21 and over!

FOX23 Thirsty Thursdays - Headlined by 1,000-piece giveaway items, every Thursday also includes $3 16-ounce beers and sodas!

News On 6, K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks - Every Friday game will be followed by a Fireworks Show. There is no better way to begin the weekend than taking in a Drillers game and a great Fireworks display in downtown Tulsa!

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturdays - Saturday games all season will feature a great giveaway item or a post-game Fireworks Show.

NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday - Sunday games that don't have a Fireworks Show will usually feature a giveaway, varying between 500-1,000 items. Other popular promotions are Kids Eat Free games or Kids Get In Free days. On all Sunday non-fireworks days, kids can play for free in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout. After those games, young fans can run the bases like their favorite Driller!

If all that is not enough, the schedule will also include six weekday, day games. Your chances to get away from work and enjoy baseball under the sun will take place on April 14, April 28, April 29, May 13, June 10 and September 2.

Individual tickets for all 69 regular season games at ONEOK Field this season are on sale now. Tickets are available at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office as well as online at TulsaDrillers.com.

To guarantee your ticket to any of the great promotions listed above, check out all of our membership options that are currently available.

It's time to Fuel your Fun in DrillVille!







Texas League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.