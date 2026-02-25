High School Baseball Is Back at Whataburger Field
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.
The 2026 slate is comprised of 21 games and features programs from 25 Coastal Bend high schools.
Visit cchooks.com and call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.
Sat, Feb 28
BSN Baseball Classic Semifinals and Final | [BUY TICKETS]9 AM, 11:30 AM, 2 PM
Tue, Mar 3
Robstown vs. Victoria East at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Freer vs. Agua Dulce at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Mon, Mar 9
Karnes City vs. Cuero at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Orange Grove vs. Falfurrias at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Wed, Mar 11
Odem vs. San Diego at 11 AM | [BUY TICKETS]King vs. Miller at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Carroll vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Fri, Mar 13
King vs. Moody at 11 AM | [BUY TICKETS]Carroll vs. Ray at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Gregory Portland vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Sat, Mar 14
Sinton vs. Calallen at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Mon, Mar 16
Goliad vs. La Grange at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Tuloso Midway vs. Colbert (Oklahoma) at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Tue, Mar 17
Riviera-Kaufer vs. Ben Bolt at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Beeville vs. Colbert (Oklahoma) at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Fri, Mar 20
Moody vs. Miller at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
Tue, Mar 24
Gregory-Portland vs. Ray at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]
