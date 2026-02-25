High School Baseball Is Back at Whataburger Field

Published on February 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.

The 2026 slate is comprised of 21 games and features programs from 25 Coastal Bend high schools.

Visit cchooks.com and call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.

Sat, Feb 28

BSN Baseball Classic Semifinals and Final | [BUY TICKETS]9 AM, 11:30 AM, 2 PM

Tue, Mar 3

Robstown vs. Victoria East at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Freer vs. Agua Dulce at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Mon, Mar 9

Karnes City vs. Cuero at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Orange Grove vs. Falfurrias at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Wed, Mar 11

Odem vs. San Diego at 11 AM | [BUY TICKETS]King vs. Miller at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Carroll vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Fri, Mar 13

King vs. Moody at 11 AM | [BUY TICKETS]Carroll vs. Ray at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Gregory Portland vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Sat, Mar 14

Sinton vs. Calallen at 2 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Mon, Mar 16

Goliad vs. La Grange at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Tuloso Midway vs. Colbert (Oklahoma) at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Tue, Mar 17

Riviera-Kaufer vs. Ben Bolt at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Beeville vs. Colbert (Oklahoma) at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Fri, Mar 20

Moody vs. Miller at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | [BUY TICKETS]

Tue, Mar 24

Gregory-Portland vs. Ray at 5 PM | [BUY TICKETS]







