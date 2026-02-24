Accepting Nominations for Reliant All-Star Educators Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - For a fifth consecutive year, the Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant have teamed up to empower outstanding local public-school teachers in the Coastal Bend. As part of the Reliant All-Star Educators program, 10 teachers will receive a $1,600 grant for classroom supplies.

A panel of judges will award each of the 10 educators a $1,600 shopping spree at Mardel. The recipients will be selected based on factors such as their incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) curricula, student impact, teaching style, and any unique challenges the educator has overcome.

"At Reliant, we care about the communities we serve, and we know we can make a big impact by empowering educators and future leaders. These grants acknowledge exceptional teachers who consistently motivate their students and support their achievements year after year," said Meghan McConomy, vice president, Reliant. "We are proud to continue our commitment to recognize Coastal Bend educators and equip them with the tools required for success throughout the school year."

Nominations can be submitted now by school administrators, coworkers, students, family or friends online at cchooks.com/educators. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 30, 2026.

"A big hand for Reliant in helping to make this impactful program possible for a fifth straight season," said Brady Ballard, general manager, Corpus Christ Hooks. "Often buying basic school supplies out of their own pocket, teachers play a vital role in every community. We thank all those dedicated to serving our youth and look forward to spotlighting some of the best educators in the Coastal Bend."

In addition to each educator receiving $1,500 on behalf of Reliant and the Hooks, Mardel is contributing another $100 for a grand total of $1,600 per teacher. The 10 All-Star Educators will be recognized this summer at a Corpus Christi Hooks game.







