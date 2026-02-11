Cal State Bakersfield, Long Beach State, Pitt & Islanders to Clash at Whataburger Field

Published on February 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The 2026 Kleberg Bank College Classic, set for February 20-22 at Whataburger Field, features Cal State Bakersfield, Long Beach State, Pitt and host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Click Here for weekend passes and single-day tickets. For more information or to purchase via phone, please call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

All games will be streamed on FloCollege (subscription required).

Friday, February 20

Long Beach State vs. Pitt at 1 PM

Cal State Bakersfield vs. A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 PM

Saturday, February 21

Pitt vs. Cal State Bakersfield at 2 PM

Long Beach State vs. A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 PM

Sunday, February 22

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Long Beach State at 11 AM

Pitt vs. A&M-Corpus Christi at 3 PM







