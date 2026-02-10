Hooks Reveal 2026 Promos

CORPUS CHRISTI - With the 21st season on the horizon, the Corpus Christi Hooks are turning up the excitement with a loaded 2026 promotional calendar featuring more than two dozen giveaways and 13 fireworks shows.

The 2026 CITGO Global Jersey Series, honoring former Hooks who now star with the Houston Astros and the hometown pride that shaped them, include Carlos Correa (April 18), Josh Hader (May 23), Yainer Díaz (June 20), Yordan Alvarez (July 25), and José Altuve (August 22).

Bud Light Friday Fireworks return to Whataburger Field to light up the South Texas sky following every Friday home game. Fans can also enjoy an additional fireworks display during Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 24.

The season officially begins with Opening Night T-Shirts, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, on Thursday, April 2. Opening Weekend takes a nostalgic turn as Whataburger presents a 2006 Texas League Championship Replica Ring on Saturday, April 4.

Fans can show off their hometown pride with Hooks specialty jerseys and apparel, including Harry Potter™ Hogwarts-Themed Jerseys (May 2), Hooks Armed Forces Quarter-Zip BP Tops presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers (May 16), Hooks Americana Short-Sleeve Hoodies by Flint Hills Resources (May 22), Hooks Long Sleeve Shirts from the Port of Corpus Christi (June 6), and Hooks Hawaiian Shirts by 1st Community Bank (August 7).

The headwear lineup leads off with a Hooks Bolo Cap celebrating Corpus Christi Buc Days and rodeo festivities, presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union (May 1). Additional highlights include an early Mother's Day Cap from Driscoll Health Plan (May 3) and a Hooks Ball Cap presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers (September 4).

Bobblehead collectors can circle two marquee nights: a Hunter Brown "Favorite Uni" Bobblehead, featuring the popular Hooks Raspas theme, presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair (April 17) and a Michael Coffin Talking Bobblehead presented by Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home (August 8).

Novelty giveaways include Hooks Umbrellas during Sunday games April 19 and May 17 courtesy of the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department and Hooks Mesh Beach Bags presented by Driscoll Health Plan on Friday, June 5. Along with Pink in the Park, AutoNation presents a Hooks Ladies Wristlet Keychain on Sunday, July 12. AutoNation is also on the schedule with a Hooks Tumbler giveaway August 23.

The nationally recognized Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, returns May 22-24, while Día de los Hooks celebrates Hispanic Heritage as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión™ series on May 14-15 and August 8.

Education Days are on the schedule April 29 and May 13 thanks to support from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy.

Kids promos kick in during the summer as Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy presents a Hooks Mint Ice Cream Youth Jersey on Sunday, May 24. And don't miss the Color-It-Yourself Hooks Lunchbox giveaway both August 9 and August 21 thanks to Reliant.

H-E-B brings back its popular Gift Card Sweepstakes, awarding more than $5,000 in gift cards throughout the game on April 30. The raffle coincides with Bark in the Park by Animal Medical Corpus Christi and Halfway to HOWL-o-ween, featuring costume contests for both pups and peeps.

Additional theme nights include Harry Potter™ Night (May 2), Star Wars™ Night (May 21), and Gulf Coast Capital Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi (July 24).

And don't miss Orbit's annual appearance as the Astros mascot entertains the Whataburger Field crowd on Friday, August 7, thanks to 1st Community Bank.

Bark in the Park, sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, returns on select Thursdays: April 16, April 30, May 14, June 4, July 9, August 20, and September 3.

The 2026 Theme Night slate culminates with First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell, on Saturday, September 5.

While single-game tickets don't go on sale until Thursday, February 19, fans can beat the system with Hooks Mini Plans.

The Global Jersey Plan - Includes a guaranteed CITGO jersey in either size L or XL, along with a premium reserved ticket to all five Saturday games in the package, for a total cost of $150. The 2026 jerseys feature Carlos Correa (April 18), Josh Hader (May 23), Yainer Díaz (June 20), Yordan Alvarez (July 25), and José Altuve (August 22).

The Ballpark Pass (Individual) - Allows fans to book one Berm ticket to every home game throughout the season. Pass holders may hold up to four tickets at a time, have the ability to upgrade seats when available, and can enjoy all these benefits for $99.

The Ballpark Family Pass - Offers the flexibility to book four Berm tickets to every home game. Families may hold tickets for up to four games at a time, can upgrade seats as desired, and receive the full package for $199.

Go Bananas Plan (Non-Season Member/Sponsor) - Includes two tickets to the Banana Ball game on either Thursday, May 28, or Friday, May 29, located in the Bud Light Bullpen. This package also features two premium reserved tickets to all Friday Hooks home games from May through July (seven total games) and is available for $500.

Read more about Hooks Season Memberships and hospitality areas at cchooks.com, or inquire by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

And look the part at Whataburger Field by heading to cchooks.com/shop.

Promotional dates, items, and quantities are subject to change. Visit cchooks.com/promotions for the updated list of giveaways, daily deals, and theme nights.

2026 Giveaways, Fireworks Shows & Theme Nights

Thu, Apr 2 at 6:35 PM - Opening Night T-Shirt (2,000 fans) presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Fri, Apr 3 at 7:05 PM - Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Apr 4 at 7:05 PM - 2006 Texas League Championship Replica Ring (2,000) presented by Whataburger

Thu, Apr 16 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Apr 17 at 7:05 PM - Hunter Brown "Favorite Uni" Bobblehead (2,000) presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair; Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Apr 18 at 7:05 PM - Carlos Correa Puerto Rican Themed Hooks Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, Apr 19 at 2:05 PM - Hooks Umbrella (1,000) presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

Wed, Apr 29 at 11:05 AM - Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

Thu, Apr 30 at 6:35 PM - H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Sweepstakes presented by H-E-B; Halfway to HOWL-o-ween; Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, May 1 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Bolo Cap (2,000) presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 2 at 7:05 PM - Harry Potter™ Hogwarts-Themed Hooks Jersey (2,000); Harry Potter™ Night

Sun, May 3 at 2:05 PM - Hooks Mother's Day Cap (1,000 moms) presented by Driscoll Health Plan

Wed, May 13 at 11:05 AM - Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

Thu, May 14 at 6:35 PM - Día de los Hooks; CTS Band Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute Concert; Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, May 15 at 7:05 PM - Día de los Hooks; CTS Band Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute Concert; Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 16 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Armed Forces Quarter-Zip BP Top (2,000) presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

Sun, May 17 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Umbrella (1,000) presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

Thu, May 21 at 6:35 PM - Star Wars™ Night

Fri, May 22 at 7:05 PM - Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive; Americana Themed Hooks Short-Sleeve Hoodie (2,000) presented by Flint Hills Resources; Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 23 at 7:05 PM - Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, Josh Hader USA Themed Hooks Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, May 24 at 6:35 PM - Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive; Hooks Mint Ice Cream Youth Jersey (1,000 kids 12-and-under) presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy, Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

Thu, Jun 4 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Jun 5 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Mesh Beach Bag (2,000) presented by Driscoll, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jun 6 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Long Sleeve Shirt (2,000) presented by Port of Corpus Christi

Fri, Jun 19 at 7:05 PM - Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jun 20 at 7:05 PM - Yainer Díaz Dominican Republic Themed Hooks Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, Jun 21 at 5:05 PM - Father's Day Pregame Catch on the Field

Thu, Jul 9 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Jul 10 at 7:05 PM - Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jul 11 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Giveaway presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center

Sun, Jul 12 at 2:05 PM - Hooks Ladies Wristlet Keychain (1,000 ladies) & Pink in the Park presented by AutoNation

Fri, Jul 24 at 7:05 PM - Gulf Coast Capital Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jul 25 at 7:05 PM - Yordan Alvarez Cuban Themed Hooks Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Fri, Aug 7 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Hawaiian Shirt (2,000) & Orbit Appearance presented by 1st Community Bank; Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Aug 8 at 7:05 PM - Día de los Hooks; Michael Coffin Talking Bobblehead presented by Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home

Sun, Aug 9 at 5:05 PM - Color-It-Yourself Hooks Lunchbox (1,000 kids 12-and-under) presented by Reliant

Thu, Aug 20 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Aug 21 at 7:05 PM - Color-It-Yourself Hooks Lunchbox (1,000 kids 12-and-under) presented by Reliant; Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Aug 22 at 7:05 - José Altuve Venezuelan Themed Hooks Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, Aug 23 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Tumbler (2,000) presented by AutoNation

Thu, Sep 3 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Sep 4 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Ball Cap (2,000) presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers; Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Sep 5 at 7:05 PM - First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell







