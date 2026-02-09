Hooks Roll out 2026 Daily Promos

Published on February 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - As excitement builds toward Tuesday's full promotional calendar reveal, the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros, are giving fans an early taste of what's to come by unveiling daily promotions for their upcoming 21st season at Whataburger Field.

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, February 19.

Tuesdays: Kick off every homestand with unbeatable value thanks to the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 deal, offering four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for just $40. Purchase online at cchooks.com using promo code "HOOKS4FOR40."

Tuesdays also belong to the Silver Sluggers! Fans aged 55-and-wiser can enjoy a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game (11 total), a Silver Sluggers t-shirt, merchandise discounts, and more for just $70. Plus, all fans can join in the fun with Baseball Bingo throughout the game.

Tuesday Media Partners: SportsRadio CC & Bandtango Radio.

Wednesdays: Midweek cravings are covered with the return of the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday night. It's also Whataburger Family Day, where fans can buy one ticket and get one free. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO" at cchooks.com and bring the whole crew.

Wednesday Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country.

Thursdays: Start the weekend early with Three Dollar Thursday at Whataburger Field. Enjoy $3 domestic beers, $3.50 premium 12oz draft beers at all stands, and $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner, and our new specialty hot dog stand behind home plate.

Select Thursday games will also feature Bark in the Park Nights, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi. Bring your furry friend out to Whataburger Field and cheer on the Hooks in one of our designated dog areas.

Thursday Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5.

Fridays: Friday nights shine brighter with Bud Light Friday Fireworks, lighting up the South Texas sky after the final out.

Friday Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV.

Saturdays: Fans get Hooked on Saturdays with the season's most premium giveaways, including jerseys, novelty items, and fan-favorite bobbleheads.

Saturday Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6.

Sundays: Sundays are all about family fun at Whataburger Field. The final day of the homestand features H-E-B Kids Day. Kiddos 12-and-under have the chance to run the bases postgame, while Dollar Day features $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins.

Sunday Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo.

The 2026 Hooks schedule includes 69 home games across 11 homestands at Whataburger Field. Opening Night is Thursday, April 2, when the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, visit Corpus Christi for a three-game series.

Hooks Season Memberships are available now, including full-season plans and 22-game packages. Members can save up to 50% off day-of-game ticket prices and enjoy exclusive benefits such as CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges, and more.







Texas League Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.