Sod Poodles to Host Job Fair at HODGETOWN on February 12

Published on February 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be hosting their annual job fair on February 12, a perfect event for local Amarilloans looking to make the most of their summer at HODGETOWN by helping make memories for baseball fans in the Panhandle. Multiple part-time seasonal roles are available across various departments to assist with game day operations for the 2026 season.

Summer job seekers skilled in customer service are now able to get in on bringing Sod Poodles baseball to life. Running from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on February 12 at HODGETOWN, interested candidates are invited to participate in on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers for gameday positions. Prospective candidates are also encouraged to fill out an interest form online HERE.

All job fair attendees will enter through the home plate gate at HODGETOWN on the corner of 8th Street and S. Buchanan Street. A Sod Poodles representative will direct potential candidates to the Fairly Club Level where all job seekers will fill out an interest form before interviewing with the appropriate club personnel. Street parking for the job fair is available on both 8th Street and S. Buchanan Street.

The following departments are currently hiring for gameday roles:

Concessions

Hiring for: Cashiers, Cooks, Servers, Runners, Warehouse Workers

Grounds Crew

Hiring for: On-field Maintenance Workers

Stadium Operations

Hiring for: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Custodians, Batboys

Retail

Hiring for: Sales Clerks

Box Office

Hiring for: Ticket Window Attendants, Ticket Scanners

Promotions

Hiring for: Sod Squad Members, 50/50 Sellers, Back-up Emcee

Production

Hiring for: Videoboard Operators, Camera/Replay Operators, Audio Engineers

Press Box

Hiring for: Gameday Stringer, TrackMan Operator, Field Timing Coordinator, Scoreboard Operator

Opening Day for the Sod Poodles falls on Friday, April 3 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). Single-game tickets start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office at (806) 803-9547. For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







