Sod Poodles to Host Job Fair at HODGETOWN on February 12
Published on February 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be hosting their annual job fair on February 12, a perfect event for local Amarilloans looking to make the most of their summer at HODGETOWN by helping make memories for baseball fans in the Panhandle. Multiple part-time seasonal roles are available across various departments to assist with game day operations for the 2026 season.
Summer job seekers skilled in customer service are now able to get in on bringing Sod Poodles baseball to life. Running from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on February 12 at HODGETOWN, interested candidates are invited to participate in on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers for gameday positions. Prospective candidates are also encouraged to fill out an interest form online HERE.
All job fair attendees will enter through the home plate gate at HODGETOWN on the corner of 8th Street and S. Buchanan Street. A Sod Poodles representative will direct potential candidates to the Fairly Club Level where all job seekers will fill out an interest form before interviewing with the appropriate club personnel. Street parking for the job fair is available on both 8th Street and S. Buchanan Street.
The following departments are currently hiring for gameday roles:
Concessions
Hiring for: Cashiers, Cooks, Servers, Runners, Warehouse Workers
Grounds Crew
Hiring for: On-field Maintenance Workers
Stadium Operations
Hiring for: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Custodians, Batboys
Retail
Hiring for: Sales Clerks
Box Office
Hiring for: Ticket Window Attendants, Ticket Scanners
Promotions
Hiring for: Sod Squad Members, 50/50 Sellers, Back-up Emcee
Production
Hiring for: Videoboard Operators, Camera/Replay Operators, Audio Engineers
Press Box
Hiring for: Gameday Stringer, TrackMan Operator, Field Timing Coordinator, Scoreboard Operator
Opening Day for the Sod Poodles falls on Friday, April 3 with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). Single-game tickets start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office at (806) 803-9547. For the most up-to-date information on the Sod Poodles, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.
Texas League Stories from February 9, 2026
- Sod Poodles to Host Job Fair at HODGETOWN on February 12 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- RoughRiders Release 2026 Promotional Schedule - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Roll out 2026 Daily Promos - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Sod Poodles to Host Job Fair at HODGETOWN on February 12
- Sod Poodles Single-Game Tickets for 2026 on Sale Now
- Sod Poodles Release 2026 Promotional Schedule
- Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Sod Poodles 2026 Coaching Staff
- Arizona Diamondbacks Claim Minor League Baseball Sportsmanship Award