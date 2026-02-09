RoughRiders Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Get ready, Frisco! The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced their 2026 Promotional Schedule.

The RoughRiders 69 home games will feature some of the most incredible theme nights in franchise history, 21 fireworks shows, multiple guest appearances and family fun for RoughRiders fans of all ages!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased!

View the entire promotional schedule online.

The season begins with Opening Day presented by Globe Life on Tuesday, April 7th and leads into an exciting Opening Weekend from April 10th-12th. Opening Week features fireworks shows on Tuesday and Friday.

Sunday, April 12th marks the first Throwback Sunday of the season and an Elvis Andrus Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine! That bobblehead attaches as a double-play combination with the Ian Kinsler Bobblehead Giveaway on May 24th for Throwback Sunday No. 2 presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and August 2nd will "Crush" it out of the park with a Chris Davis Bobble Card Giveaway.

The Riders celebrate America's 250th birthday this year with a whole week of home games! To kick off the festivities, the Riders are giving away a Wyatt Langford "Florida Man" Bobblehead presented by Peak Roofing & Construction on Friday, July 3rd. The following night, ring in 250 years of the United States with the Independence Day Celebration presented by Xochitl on July 4th. Every night of Stars & Stripes Weekend will feature a postgame fireworks spectacular!

-Tuesday, April 7th: Opening Day presented by Globe Life, postgame fireworks, Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

-Friday, April 10th: Youth Sunglasses Giveaway presented by Peak Roofing and Construction, postgame fireworks

-Sunday, April 12th: Throwback Sunday, Elvis Andrus Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine

-Sunday, May 24th: Throwback Sunday No. 2 presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Ian Kinsler Bobblehead Giveaway, postgame fireworks presented by Globe Life

-Friday, July 3rd: Wyatt Langford "Florida Man" Bobblehead presented by Peak Roofing & Construction, postgame fireworks

-Saturday, July 4th: Postgame fireworks, Independence Day Celebration presented by Xochitl

-Sunday, July 5th: Moana Night, postgame fireworks

-Sunday, August 2nd: Throwback Sunday, postgame fireworks, Chris Davis Bobble Card Giveaway

"No job is too big, no pup is too small!" Get out to Riders Field on Saturday, August 15th for Paw Patrol featuring an appearance from Marshall and Rubble. Visit with your favorite Dalmatian or English Bulldog during their meet and greet. Secure your meet and greet with VIPs Marshall or Rubble for a ticket add-on price of just $40.

"Turtle Power!" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is back on Sunday, April 26th.

"There's a snake in my boot!" Get out to the ballpark for Toy Story Night on Sunday, June 7th. For just a $20 ticket add-on, you can get a Youth Co-Branded RoughRiders and Toy Story T-shirt! Click here to get yours now.

"You're welcome" for bringing you Moana Night to finish out Stars & Stripes Weekend on Sunday, July 5th! For just a $20 ticket add-on, you can get a Youth Co-Branded RoughRiders and Moana T-shirt! Click here to get yours now.

You are delulu and mad cringe if you don't think Brain Rot Awareness Night is going to be bussin' on Sunday, August 23rd. Lowkenuienly, there will be a RoughRiders Chain Giveaway at the gates, so pull up.

-Sunday, April 26th: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

-Sunday, June 7th: Toy Story Night, postgame fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

-Saturday, June 20th: Bark in the Park, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

-Sunday, June 21st: Postgame fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

-Sunday, July 5th: Moana Night, postgame fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

-Saturday, August 15th: Paw Patrol, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

-Sunday, August 23rd: Brain Rot Awareness Night with RoughRiders Chain Giveaway, postgame fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Celebrate your local sports fandom with four amazing Dallas sports nights. The Riders pay tribute to their affiliate with Texas Rangers Night on Saturday, May 23rd. Frisco hosts Dallas Wings Night on Friday, April 24th, the fan-favorite Dallas Mavericks Night returns on Friday, September 4th and the RoughRiders host Dallas Stars Night on Saturday, September 5th. Check out the linked ticket packs for the best deals and co-branded jerseys on these days!

-Friday, April 24th: Dallas Wings Night, postgame fireworks

-Saturday, May 23rd: Texas Rangers Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

-Friday, September 4th: Dallas Mavericks Night, postgame fireworks

-Saturday, September 5th: Dallas Stars Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

If you want to get hit right in the nostalgia, Riders Field is the place for you! Frisco hosts Harry Potter Night on Saturday, July 18th and Star Wars Night on Friday, July 31st. For Harry Potter Night, the Riders will wear special themed uniforms and you can join in by supporting your house with a ticket pack! With this pack, you get a ticket to the game and a House Banner, based off your Hogwarts House (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw), starting at just $19. The Force will be with you for Star Wars Night, featuring your favorite Star WarsTM characters and themes good enough for the best Jedi all night! Make sure you grab your ticket pack with 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 laser swords starting at just $60.

Backyard Baseball Night presented by GDS Wealth Management springs to Riders Field on Friday, May 22nd and Space Jam Night presented by Cigna slams home on Sunday, July 19th.

-Friday, May 22nd: Backyard Baseball Night presented by GDS Wealth Management, postgame fireworks

-Saturday, July 18th: Harry Potter Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

-Sunday, July 19th: Space Jam Night presented by Cigna, postgame fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

-Friday, July 31st: Star Wars Night, postgame fireworks

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.731.9200.

Daily Promotions in 2026:

Tuesday: Tuesdays feature the all-new Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School. For every night Tuesday game, the famous Lazy River will be open for single-game tickets for all ages to enjoy, with tickets for just $25!

Wednesday: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery returns with half-priced wine through the 7th inning, excluding day games.

Thursday: Thursdays feature the return of both Thirsty Thursday, with half-priced drinks, and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River. Twisted Tea R@TR will begin on Thursday, May 21st and is for those 21 and up, tickets are just $25. It includes access to the Lazy River and drink specials.

Friday: Fireworks Fridays are back in 2026!

Saturday: Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's returns with kids being able to circle the bases just like the RoughRiders, after the game.

Sunday: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns every Sunday with Summer Sunday Fireworks (beginning on May 24th and ending August 2nd), pregame catch on the field and kid-centric themes every Sunday.

2026 Ticket Packs:

Sunday, April 12th, Elvis Andrus Bobblehead Guarantee: For the ticket add-on price of $15, guarantee your Elvis Andrus Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine for the first Throwback Night of the season.

Friday, April 24th, Dallas Wings Night: For Dallas Wings Night, get 2 tickets and 2 RoughRiders x Dallas Wings Co-Branded Jerseys, starting at $39.

Friday, May 8th, Shake & Bake Bundle: For Shake & Bake at the Plate presented by Ewing Buick GMC, get 2 tickets, 2 hot dogs and 2 sodas, starting at just $29.

Thursday, May 21st, Rowdy @ The River Rope Hat: Along with your Rowdy @ The River ticket, get a Rowdy @ The River Rope Hat! Tickets are just $25.

Friday, May 22nd, Smiling Teddy Retractable Badge Holder Add-On: For the ticket add-on price of $5, get your very own Smiling Teddy Retractable Badge Holder for Healthcare Heroes Night.

Saturday, May 23rd, Texas Rangers Night Jersey Pack: Get this great two-person pack with 2 tickets and 2 Co-Branded RoughRiders x Texas Rangers jerseys presented by Globe Life, starting at just $39!

Sunday, May 24th, Ian Kinsler Bobblehead Guarantee: For the ticket add-on price of $15, guarantee your Ian Kinsler Bobblehead Giveaway for the second Throwback Night of the season, presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing.

Thursday, June 4th, Bowling for Soup Night: For a $50 ticket add-on price, get access to a pregame meet and greet with the band, Bowling for Soup, including a short acoustic set.

Friday, June 5th, Military Appreciation Pack: For Military Appreciation Night presented by USAA, get a ticket and a RoughRiders Military Hat, starting at just $15!

Sunday, June 7th, Toy Story Youth Tee Add-On: For just a $20 ticket add-on, you can get a Youth Co-Branded RoughRiders and Toy Story T-shirt!

Friday, July 3rd, Wyatt Langford "Florida Man" Bobblehead: For the ticket add-on price of $20, guarantee your Wyatt Langford "Florida Man" Bobblehead Giveaway.

Sunday, July 5th, Moana Youth Tee Add-On: For just a $20 ticket add-on, you can get a Youth Co-Branded RoughRiders and Moana T-shirt!

Friday, July 17th, First Responders Ticket Offer: For First Responders Night presented by Peak Roofing and Construction, fans can get a ticket and a First Responders Hat (police, fire or EMS), starting at just $19.

Saturday, July 18th, Harry Potter House Banner Pack: For Harry Potter Night, get a ticket to the game and a House Banner (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw), starting at $19 per ticket.

Sunday, July 19th, Space Jam Jersey Pack: For Space Jam Night presented by Cigna, take advantage of this pack with a ticket and a Space Jam Basketball Jersey, starting at $19 per ticket.

Friday, July 31st, Star Wars Night Ticket Pack: For Star Wars Night, get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 laser swords, starting at just $60.

Sunday, August 2nd, Chris Davis Bobble Card Guarantee: For the ticket add-on price of $15, guarantee your Chris Davis Bobble Card Giveaway for the third Throwback Night of the season.

Saturday, August 15th, PAW Patrol VIP Lazy River Party with Marshall or Rubble: For a $40 ticket add-on price during PAW Patrol, get access to a pregame Lazy River party from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and a guaranteed meet and greet with Marshall or Rubble in Bull Moose Saloon from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15th, PAW Patrol VIP Suite Offer: Buy a 20-person suite for August 15th and get a guaranteed meet and greet with Marshall or Rubble in Bull Moose Saloon from 5:00-6:00 p.m., starting at $1,600 per suite. Call 972.731.9200 for more info!

Friday, August 21st, Corny Dogs Hawaiian Shirt Pack: For Frisco Corny Dogs Night presented by Avondale Dealerships, get a ticket to the game and a Frisco Corny Dogs-themed Hawaiian Shirt, starting at just $19 per ticket.

Friday, September 4th, Dallas Mavs Jersey Pack: For Dallas Mavs Night, get 2 tickets and 2 RoughRiders x Dallas Mavs Co-Branded Jerseys, starting at $39.

Saturday, September 5th, Dallas Stars Night Jersey Pack: For Dallas Stars Night, get 2 tickets and 2 RoughRiders x Dallas Stars Co-Branded Jerseys, starting at $45.

All Season, Military Offer: All military members receive 30 percent off single-game tickets with a valid military ID.

All Season, First Responders Offer: All first responders receive 30 percent off single-game tickets with a valid ID.

Raising Cane's Ticket Offer: For Wednesday and Sunday games, with the purchase of an adult ticket, kids tickets include a Raising Cane's Kids Combo Card and one pass to the RoughRiders Kids Zone sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health.

The Breakdown of 2026:

Tuesday, April 7: Opening Day presented by Globe Life, postgame fireworks, Magnet Schedule Giveaway, Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

Wednesday, April 8: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, April 9: Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday

Friday, April 10: Opening Weekend, Fireworks Friday, Youth Sunglasses Giveaway presented by Peak Roofing and Construction

Saturday, April 11: Opening Weekend, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, April 12: Opening Weekend, Throwback Sunday, Elvis Andrus Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, April 21 (12:05 p.m.): Work from Home Day

Wednesday, April 22: Sensory Awareness Night, National Baseball Day, Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, April 23: Thirsty Thursday

Friday, April 24: Dallas Wings Night, Girl Scout Night, Frisco ISD Night, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, April 25: Green Night presented by EcoSpot, Bark in the Park, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, April 26: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Future Riders, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, May 5 (11:05 a.m.): Education Day presented by Collin College

Wednesday, May 6 (12:05 p.m.): Education Day presented by Collin College

Thursday, May 7: Thirsty Thursday

Friday, May 8: Shake and Bake at the Plate presented by Ewing Buick GMC, STEAM Night, Mental Health Night, Future Riders, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, May 9: Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, May 10: Mother's Day, Youth Backpack Giveaway presented by Hiland Dairy, Bark in the Park, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, May 19 (11:05 a.m.): Education Day presented by Collin College

Wednesday, May 20: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, May 21: Mark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River, Rowdy Rope Hat

Friday, May 22: Backyard Baseball presented by GDS Wealth Management, Sleeveless Shirt Giveaway, Healthcare Heroes Night, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, May 23: Texas Rangers Night, Baseball Mom Night presented by Modern Woodmen of America, Future Riders, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, May 24: Throwback Sunday presented by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Ian Kinsler Bobblehead Giveaway, Summer Sunday Fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, June 2 (12:05 p.m.): Camp Day, Summer Camp Olympics

Wednesday, June 3: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, June 4: Bowling for Soup Night, Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, June 5: Military Appreciation Night presented by USAA, Fireworks Friday presented by USAA, Future Riders

Saturday, June 6: Charros Night (COPA) presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique, Scout Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, June 7: Toy Story Night, Summer Sunday Fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, June 16 (11:05 a.m.): Camp Day, Summer Camp Olympics

Wednesday, June 17: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, June 18: Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, June 19: Softball Night, Dallas Black Giants, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, June 20: Bark in the Park, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, June 21: Dad Jokes Day, Father's Day, Summer Sunday Fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, June 30: Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

Wednesday, July 1: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, July 2: Glove Island/Singles Night, Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, July 3: Wyatt Langford "Florida Man" Bobblehead presented by Peak Roofing & Construction, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, July 4: Stars & Stripes Night presented by Xochitl, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, July 5: Moana Night, Summer Sunday Fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Friday, July 17: First Responders Night presented by Peak Roofing & Construction, Touch-A-Truck Night, MDA Fill the Boot with Frisco Fire Dept., Fireworks Friday

Saturday, July 18: Harry Potter Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, July 19: Space Jam Night presented by Cigna, Summer Sunday Fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, July 28: Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

Wednesday, July 29: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, July 30: Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, July 31: Star Wars Night, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 1: Rodeo Night with the North Texas Fair & Rodeo, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, August 2: Throwback Sunday No. 3, Chris Davis Bobble Card Giveaway, Summer Sunday Fireworks, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, August 11: Back to School/811 Day presented by CoServ, Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

Wednesday, August 12: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, August 13: Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, August 14: Family Game Night presented by Wild Fork Meat & Seafood Market, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 15: PAW Patrol Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, August 16: Los Quesos & Low Riders (COPA) presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, August 18: Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

Wednesday, August 19: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, August 20: College Night, Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, August 21: Frisco Corny Dogs Night presented by Avondale Dealerships, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, August 22: K Pop Night + Skyfest, postgame fireworks

Sunday, August 23: Brain Rot Awareness Night, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

Tuesday, September 1: Family Swim Tuesdays presented by Emler Swim School

Wednesday, September 2: Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery

Thursday, September 3: Quesos & Cervezas (COPA) presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique, Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River

Friday, September 4: Dallas Mavs Night, Fireworks Friday

Saturday, September 5: Dallas Stars Night, Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's

Sunday, September 6: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Peach Cobbler Factory, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's

**All giveaways are while supplies last and are subject to change.

***Taxes and fees not included in listed prices.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







