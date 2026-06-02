RoughRiders, Moss Heating & Cooling Ink Partnership Deal

Published on June 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership deal with Moss Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

As part of the partnership, Moss will be the "Official Home Services Partner of the Frisco RoughRiders". Additionally, they take over the naming rights to the Moss Heating & Cooling Dugout Deck 119 and will be the sponsor of the biggest fireworks show of the year on July 4th.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Frisco RoughRiders," said Kelly Roberts, CEO for Moss Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. "This community has given us so much over the years, and we truly value every opportunity to give back. Being part of something that brings people together, like RoughRiders baseball, is exactly the kind of impact we want to make. It's about more than just business. It's about showing up, supporting our neighbors, and being part of the moments that matter."

With locations in Dallas and Colleyville, Moss Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is your company for dependable HVAC solutions that deliver long-lasting performance. From technical work to transparent communication, Moss values their customers and their homes.

"We are thrilled to bring on Moss Heating & Cooling as a partner," Ross Lanford, RoughRiders Assistant General Manager said. "Together, Moss is helping RoughRiders fans get a break from the Texas heat in the dugout deck."

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 2, 2026

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