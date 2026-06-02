RoughRiders Draw Close Late But Fall to Springfield

Published on June 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 7-6 to the Springfield Cardinals in their series opener Tuesday at Riders Field, scoring three times in the ninth but stranding two on base in the one-run loss.

Seager and Langford Video Clips and Interviews

Frisco (26-24) starter Aidan Curry (0-1) tossed three scoreless innings against Springfield (24-27) to begin the game and was given a lead in the bottom of the third by the RoughRiders' offense.

Buoyed by a single from Corey Seager and a walk from Wyatt Langford, both playing on rehab assignments, four straight Riders reached base with two outs, culminating in a Dylan Dreiling RBI walk that made it 1-0.

After Springfield took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning, Frisco immediately tied the game back up with a Frainyer Chavez ground-rule double. The Cardinals were right back on the Riders offensively in the fifth, though, plating four runs against Curry for a 6-2 advantage.

Entering the ninth inning trailing 7-3 after scoring a run against Darlin Saladin (3-0), Frisco loaded the bases with nobody out and got RBI singles from Theo Hardy and Dylan Dreiling to bring the score to 7-6, but stranded both runners on base to end the day.

Notes to Know:

Seager played three innings in his first rehab game and went 1-for-2. Langford stayed in for seven innings and reached base three times with a single and a pair of walks.

Chavez was 3-for-4 with a walk out of the leadoff spot, his third multi-hit effort in the last five games.

The RoughRider bullpen allowed just one run in 4.2 innings and tallied 10 strikeouts between Jonathan Brand, Eric Loomis, Austin Robert and Janser Lara.

Down 1-0 in the series, Frisco will hand the ball to LHP Blake Townsend (2-2, 4.19) against LHP Mason Molina (1-2, 3.18) on Wednesday in a 7:05 p.m. start from Riders Field. It will be a Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Wineries.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 2, 2026

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