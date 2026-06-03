Ian Koenig Shuts Down Wind Surge in 4-1 Victory

Published on June 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







WICHITA - The San Antonio Missions secured a series-opening win over the Wichita Wind Surge 4-1, thanks to stellar pitching and timely hitting. Wichita mustered just one hit in the contest.

Ian Koenig turned in another outstanding performance on the mound, throwing seven innings for the second time in the last three starts. The right-hander allowed just one hit and one unearned run, matching a career-high with seven strikeouts. Over his last three starts, Koenig has punched out 20 batters in 19 innings.

The Missions jumped in front 1-0 in the second. Ryan Jackson led off the frame with a single. With Jackson running on the pitch, the next batter Albert Fabian ripped a double down the right-field line to drive him home.

Wichita responded to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Billy Amick walked and Kala'i Rosario was hit by a pitch. With runners at first and second, Poncho Ruiz hit a soft liner to Francisco Acuña, who fielded on a hop and threw to second for an out. In an attempt to turn two, Carson Tucker's throw to first got away and allowed Amick to score.

San Antonio took a 2-1 lead in the third. Ethan Salas walked to lead off the frame and later scored on an RBI single by Braedon Karpathios to left. Karpathios registered an exit velocity of 104 miles per hour on the line drive.

In the fifth, the Missions extended their advantage to 4-1. Tirso Ornelas notched a hard-hit single with one out and Karpathios drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Jackson then hit a slow grounder up the first-base line that snuck past Jorel Ortega into right field, scoring Ornelas as Jackson hustled for a double. Karpathios scored on a sacrifice fly by Fabian.

The 4-1 lead proved to be plenty of run support, as Johan Moreno was excellent in relief of Koenig. Moreno allowed just one baserunner in two scoreless innings, retiring the Wind Surge in 1-2-3 fashion in the ninth.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series Wednesday with the Wichita Wind Surge at Equity Bank. First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 2, 2026

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