Missions Pitching Dominates Once Again in 1-0 Victory
Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions shut out the Corpus Christi Hooks 1-0 to earn their third victory of the series on Saturday night. It marked the first shutout win for the Missions since April 12.
Padres No. 3 prospect Miguel Mendez started the game off nicely on the board, tossing three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
San Antonio brought their only run across in the fifth inning. Kai Roberts led off the frame with a walk, and advanced to second on a Francisco Acuña sacrifice bunt. Chris Sargent Jr. then notched a sharp liner to center for a single, advancing Roberts to third. However, an errant throw to the infield from center fielder Lucas Spence allowed Roberts to race home.
In relief of Mendez, the Missions bullpen of Josh Mallitz, Eric Yost, Andrew Moore and Clark Candiotti allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings. Andrew Moore struck out four of the six batters he faced in 1.2 innings. Yost returned from the injured list and got four outs.
Candiotti stranded the tying runner on second base in the ninth inning, striking out Spence.
With the win, San Antonio has ensured at least a split in its fourth straight series. They will look for their second series victory in the last four tries on Sunday.
Up Next:
The Missions conclude their series Sunday with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Wolff Stadium. First pitch on Sunday is at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.
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