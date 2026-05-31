Pena Smashes 20th Home Run of the Year as Sod Poodles Defeat RockHounds

Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







MIDLAND, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-23) defeated the Midland RockHounds (26-24), 4-2, on Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The slugging left fielder hit a milestone bomb as the Soddies get back in the win column.

Two singles would kick off the action this evening for Amarillo in the first inning, providing an opportunity for Texas League RBI leader Manuel Pena to add another to his season total. The left fielder capitalized, shooting a ball to his Midland counterpart to scratch a run on the sacrifice fly that brought Jansel Luis home for the early 1-0 Sod Poodles lead.

Following a scoreless second frame, the RockHounds found their way on the board by way of an Euribiel Angeles solo blast to lead off the home third to tie the game.

In the top of the fourth, Pena returned the favor, sending his 20th long ball of the year the opposite way that just cleared the fence in left field, putting Amarillo back in front. The line continued to move for the Soddies as Ben McLaughlin followed with a double into the right-center gap and later scored on Gavin Conticello 's single through the left side of the infield.

Ryan Lasko stepped up to the dish in the bottom half of the inning to pull Midland back within a run, tripling home Luke Mann. After a frame in which the Soddies went down in order, Danny Serretti checked in with a solo blast to lead things off in the top of the sixth and make it 4-2 in favor of Amarillo.

The Sod Poodles' pitching staff had to work hard in the middle innings, stranding runners on base to keep the Midland bats at bay. The RockHounds found themselves going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position ono the night, allowing Amarillo to maintain the two-run lead.

Amarillo seemed to have added on to their lead after Jesus Valdez singled to center in the eighth, but Conticello was thrown out by Lasko on a play at the plate. The run would not be necessary however as Jonatan Bernal later toed the rubber for Amarillo in the ninth to close things out, doing so successfully to earn his second save of the series.

POSTGAME NOTES

HOUSE OF PENA: Becoming the first Minor Leaguer to reach the 20-HR mark this season tonight was Manuel Pena ...he is now the 9th Sod Poodle in club history to post a 20+ HR season...Pena is pacing for 56 homers this year.

TAKING TWO FOR THE TEAM: Adrian De Leon reached base three times, twice via hit by pitch...he is the 10th Soddie all-time and the first Sod Poodle since Jesus Valdez (4/12/25) to get plunked twice in a game.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2026

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