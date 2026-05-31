Saturday Game Suspended, New Game Time Sunday

Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Game one of Saturday night's doubleheader against the Wichita Wind Surge was suspended due to rain in the top of the seventh inning.

The scheduled seven-inning suspended game will resume on Sunday at 2:15 PM. Route 66 Stadium gates will open at 1:45 PM. After the conclusion of that game, Wichita and Springfield will play a nine-inning game starting approximately 30 minutes later.

Fans who have tickets for Sunday's originally scheduled 4:35 PM game can get into both games on Sunday.

Fans who had tickets for Saturday's game can receive free field box tickets to Sunday's games either in person at the Route 66 Stadium Ticket Office or over the phone. The Ticket Office opens at 10:00 AM on Sunday.

Our Central Bank of the Ozarks Performance Cap Giveaway for 2,000 fans will begin at 1:45 PM when gates open on Sunday. Dogs are permitted for both games since Sunday is Bark in the Park, presented by Howliday Pet Resort. Our pre-game dog parade will take place in between games.

If you are a Margaritaville jersey auction winner and have a ticket for Sunday, you can receive your jersey on the field Sunday after game two or at another time from the Cardinals front office during regular business hours.

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395 or email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2026

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