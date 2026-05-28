Thursday's Game Between Wichita and Springfield Rained Out

Published on May 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Thursday night's game (May 28) between the Springfield Cardinals and the Wichita Wind Surge at Route 66 Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions. The two teams now have a scheduled single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 30, beginning at 4:05 PM. Gates open at 3:35 PM.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday's game can find their exchangeable tickets located in the month of October in their My Cardinals Ticket Accounts. Tickets for Thursday can be exchanged to another Springfield Cardinals home game in 2026.

Game two of Saturday's doubleheader will start no earlier than 6:35 PM. If the conclusion of game one is later than 6:05 PM, game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings in length. One ticket will be good for both games.

Our Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans) on Saturday, May 30 will begin when gates open for game one at 3:35 PM, while supplies last. Our one-of-a-kind Drone Show will follow the conclusion of game two.

The Cardinals host Wichita all weekend, continuing with Margaritaville Weekend on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is Bark in the Park, presented by Howliday Pet Resort, featuring a pre-game dog parade. Tickets are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395 or email us at info@springfieldcardinals.com.







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