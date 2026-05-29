Doubleheader Washed out on Thursday

Published on May 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Thursday's doubleheader between the Arkansas Travelers and Frisco RoughRiders was postponed due to rain. The teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday. The first game will begin at 5:05 p.m. with the second game to follow about 30 minutes afterwards. Both games will be seven innings.

Tickets from Thursday's game may be exchanged for any future Travs regular season game. Friday's tickets are good for admission to both games.

Friday is a fireworks night at the ballpark. The doubleheader will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 28, 2026

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