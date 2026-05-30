Travs Throw Shutout in DH Split

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers shut out the Frisco RoughRiders, 4-0 in the opener of a doubleheader on Friday night before being shut out in the second game, 8-0. Kade Anderson (5.1 IP) and Charlie Beilenson (1.2 IP) combined for 13 strikeouts in keeping Frisco off the scoreboard. Lazaro Montes homered and Caleb Cali delivered a late three-run double for the final tallies. In the second game, Frisco's Dalton Pence pitched six scoreless frames and their offense hung a pair of four-run innings.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Montes connected for the Travs first hit, a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to give the Travs the game's first run.

* Beilenson got out of a bases loaded situation in the top of the sixth to keep Arkansas up by one.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Frisco scored four times in the second and snatched early control of the game.

* Arkansas got a leadoff double from Connor Charping in the bottom of the second and got runners to first and third but failed to score.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* RF Lazaro Montes: 1-2, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5.1 IP, 2 H, 9 K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Sv, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 K

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* C Connor Charping: 1-1, 2 BB, 2B

* RHP Tyler Cleveland: 1.2 IP, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs threw their eighth shutout, most in minor league baseball.

* Anderson has allowed no runs in six of his nine starts.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (0-2, 5.17) starting for Arkansas against a yet to be announced starter for Frisco. It is Faith & Family Night with Jordyn Wieber on hand for a pregame moderated Q&A starting at 4:45. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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