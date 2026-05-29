Tulsa Drillers Celebrating 100 Years of Route 66

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Kick your weekend into drive with Friday Night Fireworks at ONEOK Field!

Friday's game will be a doubleheader with the first game starting at 4:30PM. The Tulsa World First Base Entrance will open at 4:15pm. We will play two 7-inning games. Your ticket will get you in for both games.

It will feature a special Disney Pixar Cars Night experience, with plenty of themed fun for fans of all ages. Be sure to stop by the Official Team Store, where Cars-themed retail adult jerseys will be available for purchase while supplies last.

We're celebrating 100 years of Route 66 for Grand Slam Saturday!

Fans can score a special Route 66-themed Hawaiian shirt giveaway, courtesy of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 430, available to the first 1,500 fans through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick, or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances. Gates will open at 6PM.

Be sure to browse our Tulsa Connect merchandise here and gear up before game day!

Cruise into Sunday for NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday as we also honor KTUL & FOX23 with our First Responders Appreciation Day at ONEOK Field!

Now through Sunday, May 31, all First Responders can visit the ONEOK Field box office to receive two FREE Field Reserved tickets to our game on May 31.

The first 500 kids through the Tulsa World (Opens at 11:30AM), will receive a Drillers Color Drawstring Bag courtesy of our partners at Ferguson Kia.

Family FUNday Sunday means fun all afternoon long! Kids 12 and under eat FREE, and QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout admission is also FREE!







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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