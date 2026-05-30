Brito Lights out in Rehab Start for SA

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Rehabbing San Diego Padre Jhony Brito blanked the Hooks over six one-hit innings Friday night as the Missions evened the set with an 8-1 triumph before 3,195 fans at Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio outhit Corpus Christi, 6-2, and benefited from a season-high 12 walks by Hooks hurlers.

Nic Swanson retired nine of the first 10 batters while striking out four in his second start for Corpus Christi.

The Missions countered by sending 10 men to bat as part of a five-run fourth inning. The two San Antonio hits in frame were singles.

The home team made it 8-0 after scoring three times in the seventh without the benefit of a base hit.

Pascanel Ferreras, 2-for-3 with a walk on the night, collected both of the Corpus Christi knocks via a fifth-inning single and a double off the wall in left-center in the eighth.

Since missing the first half of May due to injury, Ferreras is hitting .333 over an eight-game stretch.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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