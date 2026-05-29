Chanclas Comeback Efforts Proves Too Little, Too Late in 8-5 Loss

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - It was a rinse and repeat performance for the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-25) against the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (18-30). A second consecutive first inning two-run bomb, this time from Jason Schiavone, set the tone for the rest of the night as the Hooks cruised to an 8-5 win over the Chanclas despite a late-game comeback effort in the ninth.

After two K's in the opening inning, Chanclas starter Victor Lizarraga was given a rude awakening from Schiavone, who hit a two-run homer. The score spelled trouble for Lizarraga in the looming innings.

Ethan Salas' ninth double of the season brought in Kai Murphy for a score in the bottom of the third after Murphy's single. Tirso Ornelas followed with an RBI single to right field to knot the score up briefly 2-2.

Lizarraga clipped two Hooks in the fourth while also allowing two singles and two walks, which set up Corpus Christi to quickly answer back with four runs against the Chanclas defense. Amidst the struggles, Lizarraga tossed five strikeouts but was unable to escape the inning as Omar Cruz took over to close out the frame.

The Hooks added onto their lead in the seventh, this time against Francis Peña. A disastrous sequence of a balk, single, stolen bag, double and a passed ball scored Jeron Williams and Austin to extend the Hooks' lead to 8-2.

Francisco Acuña was part of the Missions' last gasp efforts, going yard after a Luis Verdugo walk in their turn of the seventh inning. The two scores diminished the lead 8-4 as the Chanclas still trailed by four runs after the frame.

What looked like a decided win for the Hooks in the bottom of the ninth took a drastic turn. Ramsey David did not find any rhythm against multiple San Antonio batters. David hit Ryan Jackson with a pitch, who then advanced to second after a passed ball by Schiavone and Verdugo received a free pass for the second time. Acuña and David battled in a full count with two on and no outs, but Acuña was defeated with a strikeout. Murphy reached off a fielder's choice error to load the bases as the Missions suddenly found themselves back in this game with one out. Hooks reliever Railin Perez took over his struggling teammate in a crucial spot against the Missions' home run leader, Salas.

Salas flew out to score Jackson. San Antonio's bench was deployed with Albert Fabian coming on to pinch hit for Kai Roberts. The chess move by Chanclasmanager Chris Tremie proved to be successful as Fabian drew a base on balls to load the bases yet again. Speedster Carson Tucker subbed into pinch run for Fabian as Ornelas walked up to the plate looking to be the hero of the night. The powerhouse hitter grounded out to first base with a dribbler that was barely fair to give Perez the save as the Chanclas were defeated 8-5.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt courtesy of San Antonio Water System. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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