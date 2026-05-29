Hooks Hold on for Series Lead

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Missions loaded the bases twice in the ninth inning, but Railin Perez managed to nail down his third save as the Hooks won, 8-5, Thursday night before 3,019 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christ, 2-1 vs. San Antonio this week, has won four of its last five games.

James Hicks picked up his third victory, spreading two runs, five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings.

Jason Schiavone struck in the Corpus Christi first with his MiLB leading 19th home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field.

The Hooks sent nine men to bat as part of a four-run fourth inning. Lucas Spence provided the big hit, shooting a two-run single into right field at 110 miles per hour.

CC tacked on two more in the seventh. Jeron Williams scored Trevor Austin from third by bouncing a base hit into center field.

Austin went 1-for-2 with a walk, two hit-by-pitches, and his second triple in as many games.

Tyler Whitaker followed the Williams RBI single by smashing a double off the top of the fence in left-center, producing his 12th RBI in 34 Double-A games.

All but one in the Hooks lineup reached base Thursday, with seven different players scoring runs.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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