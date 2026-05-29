Nats Fall 6-1, Second Game of Doubleheader Postponed in Tulsa

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







TULSA, OK - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-24) lost the first game of their scheduled doubleheader against the Tulsa Drillers (28-19), 6-1, while the second game of the twin bill was postponed due to rain again. The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday, May 29, with a 4:30 PM CT first pitch at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Drew Beam (2-4) got the start in the series' second game, keeping Tulsa off the board until the third. The righty let up a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings to make it a 4-0 game.

The Naturals answered back with a run of their own in the sixth when Daniel Vazquez singled to left, scoring Colton Becker to make it a three-run game. In the bottom of the frame, Tulsa scored two more and held NWA to one run, taking the first game of the twin bill 6-1.

The second game was supposed to start around 7:00 PM, but heavy rain came through downtown Tulsa multiple times during the layover. Eventually, the game was postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4:30 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action with the Naturals radio broadcast and the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin. The broadcast can be heard on the MiLB app and on www.nwanaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.