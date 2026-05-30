Spain Powers Offense, But Wind Surge Fall, 6-3, to Cardinals

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wichita Wind Surge (21-26) dropped game three of their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (21-27), falling 6-3 Friday night at Route 66 Stadium despite a gritty two-hit, two-RBI performance from Garrett Spain after being struck in the head by a 99 mph fastball in the first inning.

Spain led the way offensively, displaying remarkable toughness after taking a fastball from Cardinals left-hander Liam Doyle to the helmet in the opening frame. The outfielder remained in the game and responded with a multi-hit, multi-RBI effort that included his 11th home run of the season. Wichita managed just five hits in the loss, with Spain accounting for two of them.

On the mound, the Wind Surge allowed six runs on six hits while issuing six walks. Darren Bowen provided a bright spot out of the bullpen, tossing 2.2 innings without allowing an earned run, while Sam Ryan recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge threatened in the first inning, drawing three consecutive walks to load the bases. The third free pass came when a 99 mph fastball from Doyle got away and struck Spain in the head. Spain remained in the game, but Wichita was unable to capitalize as a shallow flyout ended the inning.

Sam Armstrong got the start for Wichita and was dominant in the bottom of the first, facing the minimum and striking out two.

Springfield opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run that barely cleared the wall in center field. The Cardinals later loaded the bases and added two more runs on a walk and a wild pitch to take a 3-0 lead.

The Wind Surge answered in the third. Spain lined an RBI double to score a run from first and later came all the way around from second on a passed ball, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Cardinals added another run in the fourth after reaching on an error, stealing second and scoring on an RBI single.

Bowen entered in relief and was sharp, striking out two over 2.2 innings while allowing no earned runs.

After several scoreless innings, Springfield extended its lead in the seventh. A single and a Wichita error set up a two-run double off the wall, giving the Cardinals a 6-2 advantage.

Spain pulled one back in the eighth, crushing a 110-mph solo home run onto the roof of the training facility beyond right field for his 11th homer of the season. Wichita trailed 6-3 after eight.

The Wind Surge were unable to rally in the ninth and dropped their third straight game of the series.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita trails the current series 0-3.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 72 home runs.

SS Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to eight games.

RF Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to nine games.

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

CF Garrett Spain launched his 11th home run of the season.

Spain recorded his seventh multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game of the year.

C Poncho Ruiz recorded his first Double-A triple.

INF Jorel Ortega was activated from the 7-day injured list.

RHP Sam Armstrong made his ninth start of the season.

RHP Darren Bowen did not allow an earned run for the eighth time this season.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the year.

The game was delayed by:56 due to rain, fourth rain delay of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

99 - Garrett Spain remained in the game after being hit in the head by a 99-mph fastball and finished 2-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series with a doubleheader against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Route 66 Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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