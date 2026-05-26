Cardinals Rally Past Wind Surge 11-6 After Wichita Builds Early Lead

Published on May 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wichita Wind Surge (21-24) dropped the opener of their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (19-27), falling 11-6 Monday night at Route 66 Stadium after allowing eight unanswered runs following a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Maddux Houghton and Murphy Stehly paced the offense from the bottom third of the order, each recording multi-hit and multi-RBI performances. Houghton launched his third home run of the season and has now homered in back-to-back games. Kyle DeBarge added a two-hit performance, while Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 16 games in the loss.

Wichita struggled on the mound as all four pitchers used allowed at least one earned run. The staff struck out just five batters, with four of those coming from Preston Johnson over 2.2 innings in relief.

THE RUNDOWN

Kyle DeBarge opened the game with a leadoff double, his fifth leadoff hit in his last six starts. He later stole third, but Wichita was unable to capitalize.

Springfield opened the scoring in the second inning, collecting three hits and a walk to plate two runs. Garrett Spain prevented further damage with a climbing catch at the wall in right-center to end the inning. Wichita trailed 2-0 after two.

The Wind Surge responded in the third as Houghton crushed a solo homer to left-center, his third of the season and second in as many games. Wichita cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Cardinals answered in the bottom half, loading the bases with a single and two walks before adding a run on a sacrifice fly. Preston Johnson entered in relief and recorded a strikeout to end the inning. Wichita trailed 3-1 after three.

Wichita tied the game in the fourth after opening the inning with two walks before Stehly and Houghton delivered back-to-back RBI singles.

Johnson continued to settle in during the fourth, retiring the side in order and striking out one.

The Surge rewarded the bullpen effort in the fifth, scoring three runs behind RBI singles from Billy Amick and Stehly before Poncho Ruiz added a sacrifice fly. Wichita led 6-3 after five.

Springfield chipped away in the sixth with a solo homer and later added another on an RBI single to trim the deficit to one.

The Cardinals took control in the seventh after drawing two walks before Trey Paige launched a three-run homer to left field, giving Springfield an 8-6 advantage.

Springfield added three insurance runs in the eighth, scoring once on a Wichita error and twice on wild pitches.

The Wind Surge were unable to answer in the final inning and dropped the opener 11-6.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita leads the Texas League with 71 home runs.

2B Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to six games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

DeBarge has recorded a leadoff hit in five of his last six starts.

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his team-leading 36th RBI.

DH Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

RF Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to seven games.

1B Murphy Stehly recorded his first multi-hit and multi-RBI games of the season and has hit safely in three consecutive contests.

CF Maddux Houghton hit his third home run of the season and has homered in back-to-back games.

Houghton recorded his fourth multi-RBI game and eighth multi-hit performance of the year.

RHP Jose Olivares made his eighth start of the season.

RHP Preston Johnson struck out four over 2.2 innings in relief.

Wind Surge lose their first ever Memorial Day game and drop to 2-3 all-time on a Monday.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - Kyle DeBarge has recorded a leadoff hit in five of his last six starts.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Route 66 Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 25, 2026

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