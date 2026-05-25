Cristofer Torin Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced that Amarillo Sod Poodles infielder Cristofer Torin is the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of May 18-24. After five games played at HODGETOWN against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, it is the third straight week a Sod Poodle has earned a Texas League award.

A native of Venezuela, Torin collected at least one base knock in all five of the games he played, with four of them featuring starts at shortstop and the other as the designated hitter. For the week, he batted .545 (12x22) with seven runs scored, four doubles, two triples, a home run, four RBI, a 1.045 slugging percentage and a 1.610 OPS. His 12 hits and seven extra-base hits for the week were the most by any batter across Double-A baseball. Additionally, among qualified Double-A hitters for the week (min. 16 PA), his 1.610 OPS ranked first.

Torin's week was highlighted by a four-hit performance on May 21 where he finished a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs. The four-hit effort is the first such game of his Amarillo career and the first time he has collected a quartet of knocks in a game since August 8, 2025 with High-A Hillsboro.

The four-hit effort was sandwiched between a game in which he recorded a base hit in his final at-bat the night before, and a game in which he hit safely in each of his next three at-bats the following day, making it a run of eight straight plate appearances with a base knock. In the May 22 game that followed his four-hit night, he collected two doubles and a triple, becoming the first Sod Poodle in club history to post such a line.

Torin is the fourth Sod Poodle to take home a weekly award in the Texas League this season, joining Manuel Pena, Josh Grosz, and Gavin Conticello. It is the third consecutive week a Sod Poodle has taken home a weekly honor in the Texas League.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand. Watch now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

The Soddies hit the road this week to take on the Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Athletics) in a race to see who takes the Texas League South title for the First Half. The Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN next week (June 2-7) for a six-game set against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, Los Angeles Dodgers) for a series that will feature Route 66 Night, Pirates & Princesses Night, and a Calf Fries gym bag giveaway. Individual tickets are available for purchase online at sodpoodles.com or at the HODGETOWN box office.







Texas League Stories from May 25, 2026

Cristofer Torin Named Texas League Player of the Week - Amarillo Sod Poodles

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