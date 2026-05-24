Saturday Night's Game vs. Northwest Arkansas Suspended

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Due to inclement weather in the area, Saturday night's game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals has been suspended. The remainder of tonight's game will be continued tomorrow afternoon.

With action already underway in Saturday night's contest and going into delay after the top of the fourth, the remainder of tonight's game will be completed tomorrow afternoon as part of a doubleheader, resuming with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The originally scheduled Sunday afternoon game will follow in game two of the doubleheader as a seven-inning contest.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. to complete the suspended game. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game can use their tickets for admittance to tomorrow's doubleheader. Additionally, fans may call the Sod Poodles Box Office at (806) 803-9547 to exchange their tickets for any future regular season game in 2026, subject to availability, with the exception of Drone Show nights (June 26-27) and SkyFest - America's 250th Extravaganza (September 12). Tickets must be redeemed in person at the Box Office. Please visit the Sod Poodles website for more information.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.