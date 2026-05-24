Wind Surge Rally Past Drillers 5-3 Behind Amick's Two-Homer Night

Published on May 23, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (20-23) snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday night with a 5-3 comeback win over the Tulsa Drillers (26-18) in game five of their six-game series at Equity Bank Park behind a three-run seventh inning and a two-homer performance from Billy Amick.

Amick paced Wichita's offense with a pair of solo home runs, bringing his team-leading total to 13 on the season. It marked Amick's second multi-homer game of the year and his 13th multi-RBI performance. Poncho Ruiz added a multi-hit game and drove in an insurance run in the eighth inning, while Harry Genth delivered his first hit with Wichita on an RBI double before Jose Salas followed with a go-ahead RBI single on a hit-and-run to put the Surge ahead for good.

Wichita's pitching staff held a dangerous Tulsa lineup to three runs while striking out 13 batters, marking the club's 20th game this season with double-digit strikeouts. Sam Armstrong allowed two runs over four innings while striking out four. Jake Higginbotham continued his strong start with Wichita, recording a season-high four strikeouts over two scoreless innings, and Sam Ryan earned the two-inning save, his second of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Sam Armstrong got the start for Wichita and retired all six batters he faced through the first two innings.

The Wind Surge opened the scoring in the second inning when Amick launched a solo home run at 107 mph off the bat to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa answered in the third after drawing three walks and scoring on an RBI groundout to tie the game.

The Drillers took the lead in the fourth on a triple into the right-center field gap before an RBI groundout made it 2-1.

Higginbotham entered in relief to begin the fifth and immediately settled things down, striking out four over his two innings.

Tulsa added another run in the seventh as three consecutive batters reached base on a pair of singles sandwiched around a walk, the second hit off the frame scored one. The Drillers played station to station to load the bases a couple batters later but a punchout and a routine groundball got the Wind Surge out of the inning. The Surge trailed 3-1 at stretch time.

Wichita responded with a decisive bottom of the seventh. Amick opened the frame with his second solo homer of the game and 13th of the season. Later in the inning, Harry Genth lined an RBI double for his first hit with Wichita before Jose Salas delivered a go-ahead RBI single on a hit-and-run to give the Surge a 4-3 lead.

The Wind Surge added insurance in the eighth when Ruiz doubled home Amick after the third baseman drew a walk.

Ryan stayed on to close out the victory, working around a two-out single in the ninth to earn the save.

HIGHLIGHTS

The current six-game set opens the 2026 Propeller Series between the Wind Surge and Drillers.

Wichita trails the season series 1-4.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 69 home runs.

The Wind Surge struck out 13 batters, their 20th game this season with double-digit strikeouts.

RF Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to five games.

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to six games and hit two home runs.

Amick recorded his second multi-homer game and 13th multi-RBI game of the season.

Amick tallied his 11th multi-hit performance of 2026.

Amick now leads Wichita with 13 home runs.

C Poncho Ruiz recorded his second multi-hit game and stole his first base at Double-A.

INF Harry Genth recorded his first hit with Wichita, an RBI double in the seventh inning.

RHP Sam Armstrong made his eighth start of the season and struck out four over four innings.

LHP Jake Higginbotham set a season high with four strikeouts and has opened his Wichita tenure with two consecutive scoreless outings.

RHP Sam Ryan recorded his seventh scoreless appearance and earned his second save of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

13 - Billy Amick recorded his second multi-homer game of the season and hit his team-leading 13th home run of 2026.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge wrap up their six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 23, 2026

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