Wind Surge Rally Past Drillers 8-4 Behind Houghton's Grand Slam

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (21-23) salvaged the series Sunday afternoon with a 8-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers (26-19) in the finale of their six-game series at Equity Bank Park on that back of five run third inning that included a grand slam from Maddux Houghton, his second big fly of the year.

Houghton's four-RBI day led the Surge offense in an eight run outing to take their second straight game from the Drillers. Kyle DeBarge continued his great table setting tallying yet another leadoff knock, his fourth hit in his last five leadoff at bats, and reached three times in the win. Jose Salas has driven runs in back-to-back contests and Andrew Cossetti extended his on base-streak to an impressive 15 games with a single in the fifth inning.,

On the hill Wichita did not have their usual strikeout numbers but did get some strong relief outings as Darren Bowen, Jaylen Nowlin, and Kyle Bischoff all put up zeros in their appearances.

THE RUNDOWN

Lewis made his second start of the series and had his signature knuckleball working early, rolling a double play in the first frame to start his outing with a zero.

Tulsa started the scoring in the second, leading off the inning with a base hit and following with a two-run homer to take the lead and capping things off with a triple that scored on a wild pitch. The Drillers led 3-0 after two.

The WInd Surge struck back in the bottom of the third, leading off the frame with three consecutive batters reaching base, the third Jose Salas, who sent a bloop single into center to score one. The Surge loaded the bases later in the inning and Houghton capitalized, mashing a ball 434 feet off the scoreboard for a grand slam. The Surge led 5-3 after the third.

Bowen came on to start the fourth, hurling a scoreless inning with some help from a sliding catch by Garry Genth in left field.

Wichita loaded the bases on three free passes in the fourth inning, a fourth walk of the frame plated one but that's all the WInd Surge could get across as a strikeout ended the inning.

The Surge continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth, starting the inning with a walk and a single that were driven in on a line drive that deflected off the left fielder's glove and rolled to the wall. Wichita led 8-3 after five.

Tulsa pulled one back in the seventh, cracking a solo homer onto the berm in left field.

After trading scoreless innings Bischoff came and closed things out in the ninth to secure the Wind Surge win.

HIGHLIGHTS

This six-game set opened the 2026 Propeller Series between the Wind Surge and Drillers.

Wichita trails the season series 2-4.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 70 home runs.

The Wind Surge struck out 13 batters, their 20th game this season with double-digit strikeouts.

2B Kyle DeBarge has recorded a leadoff hit in four of his last five starts.

CF Maddux Houghton blasted his second homer of the season, a grand slam in the third inning.

Houghton tallied a season high in RBI's with four in his third multi-RBI game of the year/

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to seven games

RF Caleb Roberts extended his on base streak to six games.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

SS Jose Salas has driven in a run in back-to-back contests

RHP Cory Lewis made his second start of the year

RHP Darren Bowen logged his seventh scoreless outing of the season.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his sixth scoreless outing of the year.

RHP Kyle Bischoff tallied his seventh scoreless appearance of 2026.

STAT OF THE DAY

434 - Maddux Houghton blasted his second homer of the season 434 feet, a grand slam in the third inning.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge hit the road for a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Monday at 4:35 p.m. at Route 66 Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.