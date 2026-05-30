Riders Split Doubleheader with Travs Behind Homers, Great Pitching

Published on May 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders and Arkansas Travelers split a doubleheader on Friday night from Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas took the opener 4-0 before the Riders countered with an 8-0 win in the finale.

In Game One, the two teams went scoreless into the fourth when Arkansas's (29-19) Lazaro Montes pounded a solo home run against Frisco (25-21) starter Winston Santos (0-2).

In the sixth, after Santos was removed, Eric Loomis allowed a three-run double from Caleb Cali to push the Arkansas lead to 4-0.

Santos surrendered three runs over 5.2 innings while striking out a season-best eight and walking three.

Kade Anderson (4-0) dominated in his start for the Travelers, throwing 5.1 shutout innings, surrendering just two singles while striking out nine and not walking a batter. Charlie Beilenson earned his sixth save of the year, throwing the last 1.2 innings.

In the second game of the night, Frisco jumped out in front early with four runs in the second inning against Ryan Hawks (3-3). Ian Moller homered to start the inning before Marcus Lee Sang scored on an error and Dylan Dreiling crushed a two-run home runs himself to make it 4-0.

From there, Dalton Pence (1-0) cruised for the Riders to earn his first Double-A win. He went 6.0 innings for just the second time in his career, allowing three hits while striking out six while walking one.

In the sixth, Frisco tagged the Travelers with four more tallies on a Max Wagner RBI single, an Arkansas error and a Frainyer Chavez two-run home run to push the lead to 8-0.

Notes to Know:

Arturo Disla went 3-for-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Both Dreiling and Chavez's homers were their seventh of the season.

The doubleheader was after the first time that the Riders had had back-to-back games rained out since 2014, also on the exact same days, May 27th-28th.

The Riders will meet the Travelers for game four of the five-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 29, 2026

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