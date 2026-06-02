Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford Slated to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on June 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers stars Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford are both slated for rehab assignments with the Frisco RoughRiders starting at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd, when the RoughRiders host the Springfield Cardinals (Cardinals affiliate) at Riders Field.

With Seager and Langford scheduled to appear on Tuesday, June 2nd, fans can get $5 off lawn and seating bowl tickets at Riders Field as part of this special flash sale!

Seager, who signed with Texas ahead of the 2022 season, entered his fifth season as the Rangers' primary shortstop this year before he was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation on May 18th. At the time of his injury, the North Carolina native was tied for the Rangers' team lead with seven home runs in 42 games.

In his five-year Ranger career, the 32-year-old has posted an .854 OPS, which is the best among qualified MLB shortstops since 2022. Just the fourth player to ever win multiple World Series MVP awards, Seager helped lead Texas to its first World Series title in franchise history, homering in three of the five games against Arizona in the 2023 Fall Classic. In the 2023 Postseason, Seager hit .318 with six total home runs in 17 games. He had as many extra-base hits (12) and RBI (12) as strikeouts (12).

The five-time All-Star began his career with seven seasons as a Los Angeles Dodger, winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2016 and both NLCS and World Series MVP in 2020.

This is Seager's second-ever rehab assignment for Texas. He previously played three games with Frisco in 2023, with two hits in eight at-bats. That was Seager's first appearance in the Texas League since he hit .375 with five home runs over 20 games for the Tulsa Drillers in their first season as a Dodgers affiliate in 2015. He made his MLB debut later that same season.

Langford, Texas' first-round pick out of Florida in 2023, is in his third season with the big league club and on the second Minor League stop of his rehab assignment, joining the RoughRiders from Triple-A Round Rock after going on the 10-day IL with a right forearm strain on April 22nd.

The 24-year-old debuted with the Rangers in 2024 and has hit .246 with a .749 OPS in his first 288 major league games, accumulating 7.5 WAR - the eighth-most among American League outfielders since the start of the 2024 season. In 2025, the Trenton, Fla. native was one of just four players in MLB under the age of 24 with 20+ doubles, 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases.

In 12 games with Frisco in 2023, Langford clubbed four homers, hitting .405 with 10 RBI and 11 walks. While on rehab with the RoughRiders last season, the outfielder homered twice in three games.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 2, 2026

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