Perich, Pitching Pilot Riders to Series Win over Arkansas

Published on May 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Arkansas Travelers 2-1 on Sunday afternoon from Dickey-Stephens Park, completing a 3-2 series win.

Arkansas (30-20) scored first on RoughRiders starter Dylan MacLean with back-to-back hits in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead. MacLean allowed just the one run over 5.0 innings, striking out a season-best seven batters.

Frisco (26-23) then tied the game in the fifth on Rafe Perich's first Double-A home run, a solo shot to right field, and took a 2-1 lead on a Perich RBI single in the seventh inning against Marcelo Perez (0-1).

The Frisco bullpen threw scoreless baseball the rest of the way with Bryan Magdaleno (1-0), Ricardo Velez, Blake Townsend and Wilian Bormie throwing scoreless outings. Bormie retired only one batter, the last batter of the game, to secure his second save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Dylan Dreiling's 11-game hitting streak came to an end, but he walked to reach for a 20th-straight game.

Frisco's series win in Arkansas was just its second series win since 2022 at Dickey-Stephens Park.

With a game rained out on Wednesday, the Travelers and RoughRiders will play a seven-game series to end the first half in Frisco from June 16th-21st, with a scheduled doubleheader on June 17th.

After a day off on Monday, Frisco welcomes the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) to Riders Field for a six-game series, beginning at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2nd. It's Camp Day with Summer Camp Olympics at the ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2026

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