Leverett Deals Quality Start But Travs Tripped

Published on May 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Adam Leverett dealt six innings of one-run baseball but the Arkansas Travelers dropped a one-run decision to the Frisco RoughRiders, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Riders scored the decisive run in the seventh inning. The Travs offense was limited to just three hits in the contest. Arkansas had scored first in the contest with a fourth inning run but the Frisco bullpen shut them down with four scoreless innings to close out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* With two out in the fourth, Caleb Cali doubled and Connor Charping singled him home to give Arkansas the lead.

* Rafe Perich drove in both Frisco runs. He belted a tying homer in the fifth and a go-ahead single in the seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Adam Leverett: 6 IP, 3 H, R, 4 K, HR

* RHP Brock Moore: 1.1 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs dropped the series to Frisco, three games to two. It was their first series loss in the last six series.

* Leverett tossed his first quality start (6+ IP, 3 or fewer runs) of the season and the club's fifth.

After a day off on Monday, the Travs open a roadtrip to Corpus Christi with RH Michael Morales (1-1, 4.93) starting for Arkansas against RH Jackson Nezuh (0-2, 3.75). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.