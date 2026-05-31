Sloan Perfect for Six as Travs Roll Riders

Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Ryan Sloan retired all 18 batters he faced and the Arkansas Travelers took a perfect game bid into the ninth inning before settling for a 7-3 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders. Reid VanScoter and Jimmy Kingsbury continued the perfection through eight innings but a walk opened the ninth and a double with one out ended the no-hit effort. Sloan worked the longest outing of his professional career at six innings and set a new career best with 11 strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. He needed only 61 pitches to get through six frames. Nick Raposo led the offense with three hits while Bill Knight, Charlie Pagliarini and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each had two with Pagliarini driving in three runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Sloan showed his dominance early striking out six consecutive hitters of the second and third innings.

* Sammy Siani hit a sacrifice fly to put the Travs on the board in the second inning before Pagliarini knocked in a pair with a two out double.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-4, run, 2B, 3 RBI, SB

* RHP Ryan Sloan: 6 IP, 11 K

News and Notes

* The game was delayed at the start by one hour and 38 minutes.

* Caleb Cali hit his 10th home run of the season.

The series concludes on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (1-1, 4.63) starting for Arkansas LH Dylan MacLean (4-0, 4.46). It is Military Appreciation, a Fiesta de Diamantes, kids run the bases after the game and there is a free kids clinic at noon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2026

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