Cardinals Win Third Straight over Wichita
TL Springfield Cardinals

Cardinals Win Third Straight over Wichita

Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release


SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals took down the Wichita Wind Surge for the third straight game, taking a Friday night matchup by a 6-3 final.

DECISIONS:

W: Dominic Picone (2-1)

L: Sam Armstrong (1-4)

Chase Davis goes yard! Solo shot gets Springfield ahead. pic.twitter.com/IR7zVlBEV2 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 30, 2026

NOTES:

Chase Davis launched a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. However, he was lifted form the ballgame after that at-bat.

Cardinals' Liam Doyle struck out eight batters across 4.2 innings, but did walk four and hit one batter.

Noah Mendlinger drove home a pair of runs for Springfield.

Rya Campos brought home two with a key two-out double in the bottom of the seventh.

In his second game with Springfield, Lars Nootbaar went 0-for-2 with two walks.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, May 30 vs Wichita Wind Surge, 4:05 PM (Doubleheader)

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje vs RHP Cory Lewis (0-1, 6.75), LHP Braden Davis (0-3, 6.08) vs RHP Jose Olivares (0-3, 8.00)

Margaritaville Weekend, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (2,000), Post-Game Drone Show

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com

Check out the Springfield Cardinals Statistics

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Texas League Stories from May 30, 2026


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