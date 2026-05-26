Braden Davis Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball has announced that Springfield Cardinals starter Braden Davis has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the week for the week of May 19-24, 2026. Davis is the first Cardinals player this season to earn a weekly award from the league.

Davis, the 26th-ranked prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system according to MLB Pipeline, had the best start of his Double-A career thus far on Sunday evening in North Little Rock. The righthander tossed 5.2 innings of shutout ball while allowing just three hits and striking out a season-high ten batters. He did not walk a batter in his longest outing of the season. Ten strikeouts matches the most by a single Springfield pitcher this season alongside Jurrangelo Cijntje on May 16 in Tulsa.

This was the second time this season that the 23-year-old Davis didn't walk a batter in an outing this season. Back on April 22, the lefty struck out eight against the Midland RockHounds in five innings of two-run ball. He has won a Minor League Pitcher of the Week award three times prior to this: June 15 and July 13, 2025 in the Florida State League with Palm Beach and August 3, 2025 in the Midwest League with the Peoria Chiefs. Davis was a fifth round selection out of Oklahoma in 2024. This is his second season in the St. Louis system.

The Cardinals continue their homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge through Sunday, May 31. For a full list of exciting promotions, visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Promotions.







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