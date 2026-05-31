Missions Swipe 1-0 Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks spoiled a fine pitching effort Saturday night, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Missions before 3,375 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi, held to one run on seven hits over the past two games, received another strong start from Brett Gillis. Gillis, making a bid for his third consecutive win, spread one walk and five singles over five innings of work. The San Antonio marker was spawned by a lead-off free pass in the fifth.

Gillis struck out four on the evening, and owns a 1.69 ERA over his last three starts.

Amilcar Chirinos notched a K in a 1-2-3 sixth for CC.

Julio Rodriguez struck out five in a perfect seventh and eighth as the Hooks set down the final 11 SA hitters in order.

Lead-off hitter Max Holy walked three times and doubled in the ninth.

Pascanel Ferreras notched two hits for a third time over his last four games, batting .467 during this stretch.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2026

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