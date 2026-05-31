Offense Stymied in 7-3 Loss to Travs

Published on May 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Arkansas Travelers 7-3 on Saturday night from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas (30-19) stole the spotlight with an incredible pitching performance from Ryan Sloan (1-2), who threw 6.0 perfect innings with 11 strikeouts in his start. The Travelers then owned a perfect game through eight innings, leading 7-0, before a Corey Joyce leadoff walk in the 9th broke it up for Frisco (25-23) and a Frainyer Chavez RBI double snapped the no-hitter.

Dylan Dreiling then added an RBI single in the ninth and Rafe Perich plated a run on a fielder's choice, but Frisco dropped it 7-3.

In the second, the Travelers jumped on starter Austin Bergner (0-1), scoring three times to take a 3-0 lead. They added on with three in the fourth and another run in the fifth on a Caleb Cali solo home run to take their 7-0 lead.

Notes to Know:

Dreiling's RBI single in the ninth extended his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 19 contests.

Josh Trentadue (1.0 inning) and Janser Lara (2.0 innings) both threw scoreless baseball out of the bullpen.

Because the Travelers could not complete the perfect game, the RoughRiders maintain the last two perfect games in the Texas League, on April 19th, 2011, by Martin Perez (5 innings) and a combined, nine-inning perfect game on July 28th, 2005, at Corpus Christi by A.J. Murray, Steve Karsay and Scott Feldman.

The Riders will meet the Travelers for the finale of the five-game series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 31st. LHP Dylan MacLean (4-0, 4.46) will take the ball against RHP Adam Leverett (1-1, 4.63).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 30, 2026

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