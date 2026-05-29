Frisco Doubleheader at Arkansas Washed out Due to Rain

Published on May 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The doubleheader between the Frisco RoughRiders and Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night from Dickey-Stephens Park was postponed due to rain. The two will play a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, May 29th.

With Wednesday's game also being postponed, one game in this series will be made up at a later date.

The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Winston Santos (0-1, 9.13) in game one and LHP Dalton Pence (0-1, 3.48) in game two.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 28, 2026

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