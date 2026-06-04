Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford Slated to Rehab with RoughRiders

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Robby Ahlstrom made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, June 3rd, in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals from Busch Stadium. He is the third player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Avondale Dealerships, joining Gavin Collyer and Peyton Gray.

Ahlstrom retired all four batters he faced in order, including two via strikeout in his debut.

The Placerville, California native had spent all of 2026 with Triple-A Round Rock, owning a 2.76 ERA over 21 innings while striking out 33 in 29.1 innings to just eight walks. Opponents are hitting just .185/.241/.269/.510 against the former Oregon Duck this season.

Ahlstrom made his Frisco debut in 2023, pitching parts of three seasons with the RoughRiders. Across 54 relief outings in Frisco, he went 3-1 with a 2.44 ERA, striking out 104 in 77.1 innings to 39 walks.

The lefty was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 7th round of the 2021 draft out of Oregon, but was traded to the Rangers in 2022 with Albert Abreu in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino.

Ahlstrom is the 228th player in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.