Missions Top Wind Surge 5-1 Behind Strong Outing from Rehabbing Brito

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-30) dropped game three of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions (22-32) Thursday night at Equity Bank Park, falling 5-1 behind five strong innings from rehabbing major leaguer Jhony Brito.

The Wind Surge struggled to capitalize offensively, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and managing just one run in the loss. Jamie Ferrer provided the lone bright spot at the plate, belting his first Double-A home run to extend his on-base streak to seven games. Andrew Cossetti also kept his on-base streak alive, extending it to 21 games with a single in the ninth inning.

On the mound, Wichita surrendered five runs on seven hits but received quality work from the bullpen. Jarret Whorff and Kyle Bischoff combined for three scoreless innings to close out the game.

THE RUNDOWN

Preston Johnson made his first start of the season for Wichita, and the right-hander induced plenty of soft contact while facing the minimum through a scoreless first inning.

San Antonio opened the scoring in the second after a leadoff double eventually came home on a 5-4-3 double play, giving the Missions a 1-0 lead.

The Missions added to their advantage in the fourth, sandwiching a walk between three singles to plate two more runs. Wichita trailed 3-0 after four innings.

San Antonio extended its lead in the fifth when a solo home run landed on the berm in left field, making it 4-0.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom half of the inning as Ferrer launched his first Double-A home run, a 106 mph solo shot off the bat against rehabbing major leaguer Jhony Brito. The Missions responded with a solo homer of their own in the sixth to restore the four-run advantage at 5-1.

Whorff entered in the seventh and turned in a strong outing, striking out two over two scoreless innings of relief to keep Wichita within striking distance.

The Wind Surge could not overcome the deficit in the ninth, dropping game three of the series.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the series 1-2.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 78 home runs.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all seven games since returning from the injured list.

Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the ninth inning.

Jamie Ferrer has reached base safely in seven consecutive games and launched his first Double-A home run.

Ferrer's home run came off rehabbing major leaguer Jhony Brito.

RHP Preston Johnson made his first start of the season.

RHP Nick Mikolajchak made his Wind Surge debut.

RHP Jarret Whorff recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Kyle Bischoff logged his eighth scoreless appearance of 2026.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Jamie Ferrer launched his first Double-A home run, taking rehabbing major leaguer Jhony Brito deep.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park with game four Friday at 6:35 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.