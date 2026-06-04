Arroyo Powers Travs Past Hooks

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers blasted four more home runs in building an early eight run advantage on their way to a 12-9 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night. Michael Arroyo crushed two homers while driving in five and matching a career high with four hits. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Lazaro Montes also hit consecutive bombs. Abdiel Mendoza was the key man on the mound earning the win out of the bullpen with four scoreless innings while striking out four. In addition to 11 hits, Travs hitters also drew a season high 12 walks.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored four times in the second inning, all with two out with all the runs scoring via homers.

* Mendoza entered after the Travs lead had dwindled to three runs in the fourth inning. When he exited after working four frames, the lead was back to seven.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Michael Arroyo: 4-5, HBP, 2 runs, 2 HR, 5 RBI

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-6, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Abdiel Mendoza: Win, 4 IP, 3 H, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has hit 10 homers over the first two games of the series.

* Arroyo posted the 7th multi-homer game of the year for a Trav. It was his first in Double-A and the fourth of his career.

* The game time of 3 hours, 17 minutes marks the Travs' longest nine inning game of the season.

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (2-3, 3.56) starting for Arkansas against RH James Hicks (3-4, 5.32). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

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