Amarillo Bats Quieted by Tulsa Pitching in Third Straight Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (26-26) fell to the Tulsa Drillers (34-19), 8-3, on Wednesday night at HODGETOWN. Although both team's starting pitchers went toe-to-toe with one another, Tulsa was able to create separation once each bullpen became involved.

The Soddies were able to strike first against a Drillers southpaw for the second game in a row, as two walks issued by Adam Serwinowski set up Danny Serretti to score on a two-out base hit off the bat of Gavin Logan.

Tulsa created traffic in every inning of Avery Short 's outing, but would only cash in for the first time via a sacrifice fly by Jake Gelof in the top of the fourth. The Amarillo southpaw stranded another pair of Drillers runners in his last inning of work in the fifth, but the visitors found Logan Mercado 's entrance from the Sod Poodles bullpen to be a welcomed sight in their next turn to bat.

Following a one-out walk to Gelof, Chris Newell went with a 1-1 offering from Mercado on the outer half, depositing the pitch over the left field wall for a go-ahead two-run homer. Tulsa tacked on later in the frame, padding the lead on an RBI double from Josue De Paula to plate Taylor Young.

Mercado couldn't get over the hump in his second inning of relief, failing to find putaway pitches against the next three batters he faced in the seventh after recording two outs. With the bases loaded, an infield single that wasn't corralled cleanly by second baseman Demetrio Cristantes saw two runners score and the Drillers lead grow to 6-1.

After Serwinowski completed a six-inning quality start, Tulsa opted for one of it's better relievers in Nick Robertson to man the seventh and eighth innings. Amarillo threatened to get back in the game in both frames by getting two runners on base, but the defense did not break and the Sod Poodles remained at one run on the scoreboard.

The Drillers added a pair of runs in the ninth for good measure, capped off by another run-scoring knock by De Paula. The Sod Poodles made a last-ditch comeback attempt by hanging a crooked number in the frame via opposite-field solo home runs from Logan and Manuel Pena, but could not muster anything else as they were defeated by five runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

CAPTAIN CANADA: Gavin Logan added another extra-base hit to his ledger in 2026 with his home run in the ninth inning, his eighth of the year...among Texas League catchers with at least 16 games played at the position, his .459 slugging percentage ranks fourth.

KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES: Dating back to May 21, Druw Jones now has a 10-game on-base streak, the longest active stretch on the Sod Poodles...in those games, Jones has posted a .415 on-base percentage.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

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