Brito Shines Again in Missions 5-1 Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







WICHITA - Behind another excellent start from Jhony Brito and two home runs, the San Antonio Missions picked up their second victory of the series 5-1 over the Wichita Wind Surge.

Major league rehabber Jhony Brito made his fourth start with the Missions, allowing just one run on three hits in five innings. Over his last two outings, the right-hander has been charged with one run in 13 innings on only four hits. During that stretch, he has issued no walks.

The Missions took a 1-0 lead in the second. Tirso Ornelas led off the frame with a double, before scoring on a Ryan Jackson groundball double play.

In the fourth, San Antonio extended their advantage to 3-0 with two runs. Romeo Sanabria singled and Tirso Ornelas walked to put runners at first and second. Then, Braedon Karpathios hit a sharp grounder up the middle for an RBI single to score Sanabria. Ryan Jackson then notched an RBI single of his own, driving home Ornelas.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth, as Sanabria hit his second home run in as many days. This time, the Missions' first baseman ripped a long ball the opposite way to left. Sanabria is now hitting 16-for-36 (.421) during his career in Wichita.

Wichita made it a 4-1 game in the home half of the fifth, as Jaime Ferrer hit a solo shot to left off Jhony Brito.

In the sixth, the Missions got the run right back. Braedon Karpathios smoked a home run to left-center leading off the sixth for his fourth home run of the year, making it 5-1.

That proved to be the final run scored in the game. The San Antonio bullpen shut the door behind Jhony Brito. Clark Candiotti provided a scoreless inning, and Josh Mallitz punched out three in two scoreless frames. Andrew Moore struck out the side in a scoreless ninth to finish the job. Moore now has 25 strikeouts in his last 10.2 innings.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series Friday with the Wichita Wind Surge at Equity Bank. First pitch on Friday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

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