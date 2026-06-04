Perich's Walk-Off Home Run Caps Crazy, Back-And-Forth Riders Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - With a ninth-inning walk-off home run from Rafe Perich, the Frisco RoughRiders came back from multiple deficits and beat the Springfield Cardinals 8-7 on Wednesday night at Riders Field.

Springfield (24-28) struck first against Frisco (27-24) starter Blake Townsend, with a two-run rally in the second inning and added another in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

After going scoreless against Springfield starter Mason Molina in the first five innings, the Riders got on the board in the sixth with a two-run home run from Wyatt Langford in the second game of his MLB rehab assignment that drew the deficit to 3-2.

The Cardinals got the two runs right back in the seventh inning with a two-run single from Zach Levenson for another three-run advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Riders scored four runs to take their first lead on four hits and three walks. Frainyer Chavez tied the game with a single and Arturo Disla delivered the lead with an RBI walk.

With the game tied 7-7 in the ninth inning, Wilian Bormie (6-0) pitched a scoreless frame and Perich punished a hanging breaking ball from DJ Carpenter (0-1) over the right field wall to win it.

Notes to Know:

Perich's home run was his 13th of the season between High-A and Double-A, which are the most by any Rangers' minor league hitter this season.

Langford has now hit three home runs on rehab with the RoughRiders over the last two seasons and has seven Double-A home runs in 17 career games at the level. Corey Seager also completed his second rehab game, going 0-for-3.

Chavez matched a career high with four hits and is 7-for-9 to start the series with two RBI.

With the series evened at a game apiece, Frisco will turn to RHP Winston Santos (0-2, 8.26), who starts against LHP Liam Doyle (0-3, 5.82) in a 7:05 p.m. start on Thursday night at Riders Field. It is Bowling for Soup Night, as well as Thirsty Thursday and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ the River, with drink specials through the seventh inning at Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.